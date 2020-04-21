Quantcast
Ex-FDA chief flabbergasted by Georgia: It’s like they found all the riskiest businesses and decided to open those first

Published

9 mins ago

on

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Tuesday told CNBC that he didn’t understand Georgia’s plan to start re-opening businesses in the state.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that certain businesses, such as fitness centers, would be allowed reopen this week despite the rise in coronavirus cases.

“Gyms, nail salons, bowling alleys, hair salons, tattoo parlors — it feels like they collected, you know, a list of the businesses that were most risky and decided to open those first,” Gottlieb remarked.

“I think we should focus on trying to bring people back to work in factories, commercial settings, offices first and open some of those businesses that are providing services — providing, you know, discretionary services second.”

“Notwithstanding the fact that I understand there are a lot of small businesses behind these professions that are being badly hurt, but if you want to get the economy going and you want to bring back the businesses that contribute to GDP first, if you can,” Gottlieb explained.

Watch video below:


Here’s why the United States depends on China for emergency medical supplies

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

With so many critical health care products now made offshore that supplies could not meet surging demand as the coronavirus overwhelmed hospitals, America’s attention has again turned to the atrophied state of domestic manufacturing.

As imports from Chinese manufacturers vaporized and other countries clamped down on exports, health care workers improvised with homemade face masks while American factories retooled in a desperate race to make ventilators and protective equipment. It’s a pattern, it seemed, in which devices invented in the U.S. end up being produced overseas.

“Never again should we rely on the rest of the world for our essential medicines and countermeasures,” vowed President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, during a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the White House. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo voiced similar frustration: “Long term, we have to figure out why we wound up in this situation where we don’t have the manufacturing capacity in this country.”

Lockdown protester charged with kidnapping in bizarre attack on TV news photographer

Published

34 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

A Southern California man was charged with kidnapping after threatening a TV news photographer with a knife during a coronavirus protest.

Police said Christien Petersen, who is believed to be an attorney, approached a KTTV-TV news photographer with a pocket knife and ordered him to a nearby live truck to delete any video that he might have appeared in, the station reported.

