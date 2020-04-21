Ex-FDA chief flabbergasted by Georgia: It’s like they found all the riskiest businesses and decided to open those first

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Tuesday told CNBC that he didn’t understand Georgia’s plan to start re-opening businesses in the state.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that certain businesses, such as fitness centers, would be allowed reopen this week despite the rise in coronavirus cases.

“Gyms, nail salons, bowling alleys, hair salons, tattoo parlors — it feels like they collected, you know, a list of the businesses that were most risky and decided to open those first,” Gottlieb remarked.

“I think we should focus on trying to bring people back to work in factories, commercial settings, offices first and open some of those businesses that are providing services — providing, you know, discretionary services second.”

“Notwithstanding the fact that I understand there are a lot of small businesses behind these professions that are being badly hurt, but if you want to get the economy going and you want to bring back the businesses that contribute to GDP first, if you can,” Gottlieb explained.

