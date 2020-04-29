Ex-Republican blasts ‘elitist punk’ Jared Kushner for calling Trump’s COVID-19 response a ‘success’

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh unleashed on President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC.

His advice to the Trump administration was to simply shut up and stay out of the news because it’s making things so much worse.

“Everybody but Donald Trump and Sean Hannity knows that every time Donald Trump opens his mouth he makes everything worse, and he makes the American people less safe,” said Walsh. “Trump shouldn’t speak anymore. And he certainly, Steve, shouldn’t have his son-in-law, Jared Kushner out there calling this a great success story.”

He noted that the U.S. now has over 60,000 Americans who have died and “millions and millions of Americans losing their jobs and their livelihoods.”

“We are on the precipice of a looming great depression, and this elitist punk, Jared Kushner calls that a success story?” Walsh asked rhetorically. “We would all be better off if Jared didn’t speak and if Donald Trump didn’t speak between now and November.”

Watch the moment below: