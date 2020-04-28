Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Republican nails GOP’s hypocrisy as Trump blows off oversight of stimulus funds: They called Obama an ‘emperor’

Published

6 mins ago

on

During a segment on MSNBC this Tuesday, host Stephanie Ruhle brought up the subject of oversight of the rollout of small business loans during the coronavirus pandemic. According to panel guest Bharat Ramamurti the main question is “will that money help working families in America, or is it primarily going to go to help executives and shareholders?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramamurti was appointed to a five-member Congressional Oversight Commission to monitor the $2 trillion coronavirus relief fund. Also on the panel was Kurt Bardella, a former Republican and former spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee. According to Bardella, “not ever complying with oversight” has been a pattern from the Trump administration.

“We saw that on the day the first coronavirus funding was signed, President Trump put out a statement saying that he had no intention of complying with some of these oversight mechanisms … and that was a really concerning thing to hear when you have this much money being dispersed,” Bardella said.  ‘I remember, Stephanie, Republicans when Obama was president and in charge of the stimulus, doing aggressive oversight, accusing him of being lawless, an emperor, using the money for propaganda — I’d like to see that same vigilance from Republicans right now.”

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ex-Republican nails GOP’s hypocrisy as Trump blows off oversight of stimulus funds: They called Obama an ‘emperor’

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

During a segment on MSNBC this Tuesday, host Stephanie Ruhle brought up the subject of oversight of the rollout of small business loans during the coronavirus pandemic. According to panel guest Bharat Ramamurti the main question is "will that money help working families in America, or is it primarily going to go to help executives and shareholders?"

Ramamurti was appointed to a five-member Congressional Oversight Commission to monitor the $2 trillion coronavirus relief fund. Also on the panel was Kurt Bardella, a former Republican and former spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee. According to Bardella, "not ever complying with oversight" has been a pattern from the Trump administration.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle breaks down talking about a deaf grocery store worker in the era of COVID masks

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Matthew Simmons works during his days teaching at the Washington School of the Deaf, but in the era of the coronavirus crisis, he's been spending most of his time at his second job at Trader Joe's.

When talking about him Tuesday during her show, MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle broke down while explaining the kindness of others helping Simmons.

Typically, Simmons can read lips for customers throughout the store. But due to COVID-19, people are wearing masks, covering their lips. His solution was to write on his employee shirt that he is deaf and to tap on his shoulder if people need help.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Downward spiral’: Farmer describes ‘complete peril’ on CNN after COVID-19 shuts down meat-packing plants

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

The closure of meat-packing plants throughout the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left many farms absolutely devastated -- and one farmer told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Tuesday that her industry is in "complete peril."

Jen Sorenson, the president-elect of the National Pork Producers Council, painted a dire picture of the virus's impact on farmers, and she said farms across the country are in desperate need of financial assistance.

Continue Reading
 
 