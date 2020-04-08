Expert explains how Dems can mobilize righteous anger and fight Trump’s claims on ‘the economy’

After months of denial regarding the spread COVID-19, Donald Trump first embraced the role of being a “wartime president,” then shifted again to wanting the war over immediately, saying, “We don’t want the cure to be worse than the disease.” A chorus of conservative voices quickly echoed him, suggesting older Americans should be happy to die to save the economy “for their children.” Although Trump has temporarily retreated on that front, he appeared to feint toward that message again this week, and we’ll be hearing echoes of it again, repeatedly.

This new line of argument vividly reminded me of the “South Park” episode “Margaritaville,” discussed in striking fashion in Anat Shenker-Osorio’s 2012 book, “Don’t Buy It: The Trouble with Talking Nonsense about the Economy,” which I enthusiastically reviewed at the time. “Don’t Buy It” was based on three years of research into how economists, journalists, advocates, think tanks and others think and communicate about the economy, and the breadth of Shenker-Osorio’s research made it all the more striking how well that episode captured a fundamental truth about our pervasive economic confusion — a confusion that’s now deadlier than ever.

That alone was enough reason to want to talk to her. But as it happens, Shenker-Osorio has also just released a COVID-19 messaging guide, which built on the race-class narrative project that I wrote about in 2018. “In moments of crisis, new narratives, new policies and new social behaviors are established,” the guide begins. “How we act and what we say in this moment can help define perceptions, assumptions and policy preferences in our communities, states and country.”

With so much of the future at stake in this moment, I couldn’t think of anyone who could shed a more light on the bewildering and competing messaging around this dire historical moment. This transcript of our recent conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Your book “Don’t Buy It” starts out with a discussion of the “South Park” episode “Margaritaville,” which, properly understood, tells us a great deal about how confused we are and why, when it comes to thinking about economics. What happens in that episode?

Roughly speaking, the residents of the Colorado town where the series take place face a grave economic downturn and, in trying to make sense of it, decide the economy is an angry and vengeful god to whom they’ve not paid sufficient homage. They attempt to appease this deity until one of the kids, toga-clad, gives a rousing speech about how the economy isn’t actually real. It’s merely how we measure what humans do.

What does it tell us about how economic matters are commonly portrayed and discussed?

Both when I wrote “Don’t Buy It” and — disturbingly, more so right now — the economy is often portrayed as an all-powerful, personified entity. Previously, we would hear politicians admonish that we can’t pass X policy because it will “hurt the economy” — as if it were a being to which we owe our efforts and loyalties. And now, all the more brazenly, Republicans tell us we must sacrifice ourselves or perhaps our elders to the economy. When, as we know, the economy is a human invention; it’s merely a means to measure what humans do.

Further, much like when priests were considered the lone conduits to God, today’s Wall Street bankers and corporate CEOs are modern interlocutors uniquely positioned to understand, prop up and maintain the economy. Just as pre-Reformation Catholics may have felt disdain at their priests selling indulgences, we may harbor anger toward this wealthiest one percent, but we’re chastened not to go against their wishes lest we stir the wrath of “the economy.”

You went on to discuss how conservatives have two clearly defined models or metaphors related to the economy, one describing what it is, and the other why we need to treat it deferentially. So, first: What’s the “what”?

Conservatives, aided and abetted by progressives who also unwittingly employ the metaphor, tend to talk about the economy as a body. You can hear this expressed in language like “it’s suffering” or “the economy is thriving.” We have a “recovery bill” to get the economy “off life support” and “restore it to health.” What this metaphor suggests is that in grave cases, we must “resuscitate the patient” (perhaps with a stimulus bill.) But as in the business of daily living, you don’t really want continuous external meddling with what your body does. And so this lends credence to a laissez-faire approach — to viewing government actions as “interference” that harms the all-critical market best left to its own devices. This outlines how we’re meant to understand the economy, unconsciously — the “what” of the thing.

And the “why”?

Historically, the right has peddled the notion that the economy was there to reward the good and punish the bad. Essentially, it’s meant to incentivize desirable behavior — i.e., working hard, investing, trying to amass more — and keep people from laziness or imprudent spending. Thus, a program like welfare is deemed problematic because, in a worldview where your economic lot is purely of your own making, it rewards those who’ve made bad choices.

We’re seeing this play out right now in debate about unemployment insurance in the stimulus with Republicans up in arms about how paying people (a pittance) will make them loathe or unwilling to work. Paul Ryan, for example, famously railed against welfare as a hammock that lulled people into complacency.

Yet we see progressives attempt to make arguments about how social welfare programs will “grow the economy” in the hopes of sounding like the reasonable adults in the room. This tacitly reaffirms the toxic idea that our purpose ought to be to serve the economy — that the correct evaluation of policy is how it affects the GDP, and not actual humans. And it doesn’t even move conservatives because it still butts up against this idea that helping people who haven’t done the right things is fundamentally wrong.

In essence, what the right fails to understand — or just pretends not to get — is this: The reason that people are poor is that they have no money. That’s it. And they’ve been systematically blocked from having enough by a racist, xenophobic and plutocratic system designed to take the wealth that everyday working people create and hand it to an ever smaller, decidedly white, generally male, few.

This dovetails with what we’ve heard from Trump and others, focusing on saving the economy and downplaying the cost of human lives. Is there anything more specific you’d like to add?

Traditionally, the right-wing story on the economy had two parts. The first, as outlined by Ian Haney López in “Dog Whistle Politics” and “Merge Left” [Salon interview: part one and part two] , is that government is bad because it takes from good “hardworking people” (who we’re meant to understand are white) and gives it to undeserving ones expecting handouts (dog whistle for black and brown.) Thus we should dislike and distrust government and want to contain its size and reach. The second part of the tale was that if you work hard in America, this land of opportunity for every rugged individual, you get your just reward in the form of sweet cash and piles of it. But the “work hard” part was always key.

What’s been remarkable and, I believe, not well noted, is that Trump has largely abandoned the “work hard” part of the story. Since he came down that escalator to announce his campaign, he has relied on weaponizing racism, blaming some “other” to his aggrieved white base, without the corresponding push to put nose to grindstone.

And obviously, this strategy of scapegoating, of deliberately attempting to divide us to distract from his total incompetence and unrelenting cruelty, is on full display with COVID-19. The “other” selected may vary but the same playbook applies.

You also found that progressives have a coherent model, as well, but that it’s not nearly so widely recognized or articulated. What is that model and how does it help us better understand what the economy actually is, as well as what we should do?

Progressives do sometimes talk in a more helpful metaphor that likens the economy to a vehicle. You can hear this in language like “it’s on the right track” or “the economy is veering out of control.” Indeed, the language of economics borrows heavily from physics, with “accelerating job losses” and “friction,” for example. But, we also use the aforementioned personified language, among other simplifying models. This makes it challenging to establish a clear, coherent, repeated refrain that unconsciously conveys to our audiences what the economy is.

The vehicle model helpfully implies a role for government. Just as we’d expect a car to have a driver in order to maintain control and get us to our desired destination, using language that unconsciously suggests that the economy can be understood as a vehicle primes audiences to desire an outside controller to “steer” the way.

A vehicle model, or other language that reminds listeners the economy is not an element out of nature but rather a product of the decisions we make, lays the foundation that the purpose of the economy is to serve people. To extend the original metaphor, to get us where we need and want to go with as smooth and enjoyable a ride as possible. The economy must serve our needs, since it’s merely the sum of our endeavors. Not the other way around.

How does this relate to what progressives should be arguing for now?

Applying this to today’s debate, we are now fully enmeshed in the consequences of having accepted the right’s framing for decades. They contend that you appease and please the economy by giving tax cuts to rich people and, now, handing kickbacks to corporations. The left, meanwhile, has argued that we help the economy by raising wages or enacting social programs or making health care more affordable. We agreed to let them set the terms and have been left debating who loves the economy best instead of forcing the far more relevant discussion: What is best for people.

Every time we argued, for example, that something was an “investment,” we primed expectation that decision making in politics ought to center on GDP growth, not human welfare. Every time we contended that, say, Medicare for All would be much cheaper, we indicated we agree that health care should rightly be a market good and now we’ll haggle over the price. This is the very definition of a morally bankrupt argument.

And now that we’re in this COVID-19 moment, we’re on defense about people’s lives and well-being. What we need to do is insist that life and health cannot be for sale. If a large number of people have to die in order for the economy to work, the economy doesn’t work. And it never has.

