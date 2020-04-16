Expert slams Trump’s threat to adjourn Congress to unilaterally install political nominees: ‘That’s banana republic stuff’

Quantcast
President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to adjourn both chambers of Congress so he can unilaterally ram through judges and political appointees amid the coronavirus pandemic, a move Democratic lawmakers and legal experts said would be dictatorial and unconstitutional.

During a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House Wednesday evening, Trump urged Congress to voluntarily vote to end the current legislative session so he can “recess appoint” nominees without Senate approval. Members of Congress are currently in their home districts and not expected to return to Washington, D.C. until next month at the earliest due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

“Donald Trump thinks he’s above the law. Time and again, the Republican justices on the Supreme Court have told him he’s right—enabling his worst impulses.”
—Demand Justice

“If the House will not agree to that adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress,” Trump declared. “The current practice of leaving town while conducting phony pro forma sessions is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis. It is a scam what they do.”

The Constitution does give the president the authority to unilaterally adjourn both chambers of Congress, but only “in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment.” As Steve Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, pointed out on Twitter, there is no such disagreement at present.

“Article II of the Constitution gives the president the power to adjourn Congress if—and only if—the House and Senate cannot agree on a date for ending the current session,” wrote Vladeck. “But they have agreed—January 3, 2021. There’s a reason why this power has never been exercised before.”

Trump’s threat was immediately condemned by Democratic members of Congress.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a constitutional law expert and member of the House Judiciary Committee, told the Washington Post Wednesday that “dissolving an assembly comes out of a dictator’s handbook.”

“That’s banana republic stuff,” said Raskin.

Trump’s warning to Congress came after the president had a conversation with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier Wednesday in which the two reportedly discussed Senate Democrats’ supposedly “unprecedented obstruction of the president’s well-qualified nominees.”

As Common Dreams reported, Trump and McConnell have not allowed the coronavirus pandemic to hinder their effort to shift the U.S. judiciary further to the right by filling vacancies with disproportionately young and—contrary to the president’s claims—unqualified nominees.

Earlier this month, Trump announced the nomination of U.S. District Judge Justin Walker to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. In late March, the president nominated Mississippi Court of Appeals Judge Cory Wilson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

As for nominees to vacant posts within his administration, Trump claimed Wednesday that the positions must be filled to help the White House with its coronavirus response. But as the Post reported, “most of the vacancies in the federal government are because Trump hasn’t selected anyone to fill them.”

Trump said that if Congress doesn’t agree to voluntarily end the current session, he plans to attempt to unilaterally adjourn both chambers and fight it out in the courts.

“They know they’ve been warned and they’ve been warned right now,” said Trump. “If they don’t approve it, then we’re going to go this route and we’ll probably be challenged in court and we’ll see who wins.”

Advocacy group Demand Justice tweeted in response to the president’s remarks that “Donald Trump thinks he’s above the law.”

“Time and again, the Republican justices on the Supreme Court have told him he’s right,” the group said, “enabling his worst impulses.”


Fox News fights coronavirus misinformation lawsuit: First Amendment protects ‘false’ speech

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Fox News has moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Washington state group accusing the network of "deceptive" coronavirus coverage by arguing that the First Amendment protects "false" and "outrageous" speech.

The network's lawyers said in a motion seeking to dismiss the lawsuit that the "First Amendment does not permit censoring this type of speech based on the theory that it is 'false' or 'outrageous.' Nor does the law of the State of Washington."

The Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics (WASHLITE) filed a lawsuit in King County earlier this month seeking a court order barring the network from "interfering with reasonable and necessary measures to contain the virus by publishing further false and deceptive content."

Continue Reading

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley: Trump is ‘the worst president you can imagine’ for the COVID-19 crisis

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

A presidential historian on Thursday said he couldn't imagine any other president responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as poorly as President Donald Trump has so far.

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Rice University history professor Douglas Brinkley said that the United States has been getting hit hard by the coronavirus in part because Trump completely distrusts scientists.

"With Donald Trump, we've had a president who has been denouncing scientific experts since day one," he said. "Total climate denial, saying 99 percent of the scientists are wrong about climate change, treating it as if it is some kind of hoax. So this is a president that's been having a war against science his entire administration. He gutted CDC, got rid of the experts in the White House, so he was caught deeply flat-footed."

Continue Reading
 

Goldman Sachs chief explains why Trump ‘reopening the country’ won’t help the economy

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Even the head of Goldman Sachs is opposing President Donald Trump's decision to reopen the economy with his own kind of COVID-19 party, the Washington Post reported.

CEO David Solomon may be one of Trump's key business leaders, but he wasn't on the White House's call list with the business leaders due to a scheduling conflict. If he had been, he likely would have told the president that he can't force the economy to come back.

Continue Reading
 
 
