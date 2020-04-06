Family of Walmart associate who died of COVID-19 alleges managers ignored his symptoms: lawsuit

On Monday, CNBC News reported that the family of a Chicago-area Walmart employee who died of COVID-19 complications is suing the company, alleging that they ignored warnings about his symptoms.

“Wando Evans, 51, died March 25. He was a 15-year employee of Walmart who worked as an overnight stock and maintenance associate in Evergreen Park, about 16 miles southwest of Chicago,” wrote Melissa Repko. “According to the lawsuit, Evans told store managers about his symptoms, but was ignored. The store sent him home from work on March 23 and he was found dead in his home two days later, the lawsuit says.”

The lawsuit alleges that Walmart was also aware of other associates in the store who were presenting with symptoms of coronavirus, and that another associate died on March 29 — but that managers “did not adequately clean the store, enforce social distancing, notify employees about colleagues who were showing coronavirus symptoms and provide protective gear, such as gloves and masks.”

Walmart has not yet responded to press inquiries about the lawsuit, according to CNBC.