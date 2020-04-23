Family ravaged by coronavirus begged for tests, hospital care, but was repeatedly denied
DETROIT — The man who raised Keith Gambrell, who loved him like a son and married his mother, died in a blue recliner of novel coronavirus in his Grosse Pointe Woods home.Gary Fowler, 56, went to the emergency rooms of three metro Detroit hospitals in the weeks leading up to his death, begging for a coronavirus test, begging for help because he was having difficulty breathing, but was repeatedly turned away, Keith said.“My dad passed at home, and no one tried to help him,” Keith, 33, of northwest Detroit said through tears. “He asked for help, and they sent him away. They turned him away.”In t…
Comedian Michelle Wolf calls out the media for feeding Trump’s childish need for constant attention
President Donald Trump is constantly railing against the mainstream media over what he calls “fake news,” which truth be told, is accurate reporting that he doesn’t like. But Trump also deeply resents being ignored by the press. And comedian Michelle Wolf, in a blistering but humorous op-ed published in the Daily Beast this week, warns journalists that Trump has a way of manipulating them into given him attention and that they’re taking the bait.
Leaked data from Gilead’s clinical trial indicates antiviral drug remdesivir failed to help coronavirus patients
A long-awaited clinical trial has shown that the antiviral medicine remdesivir from Gilead Sciences failed to help coronavirus patients with their condition or prevent them from dying. A summary of the study was apparently mistakenly posted to the WHO's website but later removed, Stat News reports.
“A draft document was provided by the authors to WHO and inadvertently posted on the website and taken down as soon as the mistake was noticed. The manuscript is undergoing peer review and we are waiting for a final version before WHO comments,” said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.
According to Gilead spokesperson Amy Flood, the company believes “the post included inappropriate characterization of the study" since it cannot “enable statistically meaningful conclusions” since it was stopped too early. She added that “trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease.”