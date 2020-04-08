Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Fascism is eyeing this republic like lunch’: Expert warns Trump attack on Inspectors General is ‘late-stage corruption’

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has fired two top Inspectors General since Friday, and freely admitted Tuesday he is targeting for firing at least seven of the federal government’s key watchdogs.

The press largely ignored Trump’s brazen admission, but he clearly said Tuesday he intends to “change” out even decades-long veteran Inspectors General, with less-qualified ones loyal to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walter Shaub, who was the Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, is sounding the alarm bells.

In a lengthy 22-tweet statement Shaub calls Trump’s “assault” on the federal government’s Inspectors General “late-stage corruption,” and he warns that “fascism is eyeing this republic like lunch.”

Shaub points to “open presidential profiteering,” bolstered by “hard-to-prove conflicts of interest” that “were significantly influencing policy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He says Trump went through a period of a “growing awareness that many laws don’t have teeth or depend upon the executive branch to enforce them.”

Trump’s firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions “should have triggered his removal from office. But wild-eyed Senators were hot on the trail of more judges.”

As the corruption grew, “Trump’s hold on the Senate was absolute. We don’t know what assurances he received behind the scenes, but we saw even longtime Republican Senators abandon previously espoused principles to protect him in plain sight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The collapse” of congressional oversight “was a potentially mortal wound” to the Republic.

Trump, his enablers, and his supporters went after whistleblowers and witnesses. The President began to “purge” political appointees, and then even “career Feds, whose due process rights exist to prevent politicians from harnessing them for corrupt aims or, at least, silence any who might report wrongdoing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It didn’t matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the entire thread starting here on Twitter or in full at Threadreader.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is trying to beat the media in his pressers — but he’s losing: Conservative columnist

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative Never-Trump analyst Jennifer Rubin broke down how President Donald Trump's interactions with the media in his daily coronavirus task force briefings are only weakening him.

"Each day at the daily press briefing — a misnomer given that 'briefing' suggests a useful transmission of facts, not a staged rally for the benefit of the speaker’s ego — President Trump insults and berates the press. Female reporters are 'nasty' or a 'disgrace'; ABC News White House reporter Jonathan Karl is a 'third-rate reporter," wrote Rubin. "Trump deflects, evades and mostly just lies about his own record, his current responsibilities, the course of the pandemic and other politicians. It is easy to come away with the impression that Trump is 'winning' each of these encounters."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump could put lives at risk by firing government watchdogs: Conservative columnist

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for the Washington Examiner, conservative columnist Quin Hillyer warned that President Donald Trump's attacks on inspectors general aren't just a threat to the rule of law — they are a threat to health and public safety.

"In the past five days alone, Trump has fired one inspector general, demoted another who was highly regarded, and publicly and rather viciously castigated a third who was reporting on hospital shortages," wrote Hillyer. "Trump has taken these actions without any apparent foundation. Reports Tuesday night say these moves are just the beginning of a planned purge of at least seven inspectors general (a number apparently confirmed unintentionally by Trump himself) with even 'more changes' possible 'later.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Tabloid editor now regrets indulging Trump’s narcissism as he watches the president ‘ad lib his way through the coronavirus crisis’

Published

51 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

In an op-ed for The Guardian this Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the New York Daily News recounted his years covering Donald Trump before he was president, and marveled at how Trump's massive celebrity ego has transferred over to his presidency.

"He had no shame in using the media and we had no qualms about capitalizing on his headline-generating power," writes Martin Dunn. "For decades the competition centered on which tabloid could out-Trump the other. In a city where business leaders are hailed as celebrities, Trump became the undisputed master manipulator – the man who understood that the only thing worse than being written about was not being written about."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image