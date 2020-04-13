Quantcast
Connect with us

Fauci walks back CNN comments: I may have made a ‘poor choice of words’

Published

21 mins ago

on

At Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared to walk back the comments he made on CNN over the weekend, in which he suggested that more could have been done to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“That was taken as a way that maybe someone was at fault here,” said Fauci. He said that he may have made a “poor choice of words.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fauci’s comments triggered a wave of speculation that President Donald Trump might fire him — which was bolstered when the president retweeted a call for him to be dismissed. Trump administration officials subsequently said he has no such plans to fire Fauci, and slammed the media for speculating whether he would.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House cuts to campaign-style video praising Trump’s COVID-19 response in the middle of presser

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

On Monday, at the latest White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump tried to bury criticism of his response to COVID-19 by playing a several-minute-long campaign-style video montage showing a number of clips of people praising the federal government for giving medical supplies. The video appeared to have been copied from a montage used on Sean Hannity's show.

"It's very sad when people write false stories," Trump said after the video finished. "We have hundreds of statements, including from Democrats and Democrat [sic] governors."

Commenters on social media were shocked by the stunt. Many criticized the major cable networks for not cutting away when the video began playing.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Rage against the poor’: Americans mock Trump’s new ‘Council to Reopen America’

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is speeding forward with his "gut" decision to re-open the nation after just a few weeks of stay at home orders that have greatly reduced projected coronavirus deaths. The University of Washington's model has already jumped by about 7000 deaths in just a few hours today as Trump prepares to force Americans back to work, a move that is guaranteed to lead to thousands more deaths.

The above Fox News graphic shows the team Trump has put together, his "Council to Re-Open America," which the President insists he has the constitutional right to do (he does not) and is something we must do (which is false.)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fauci walks back CNN comments: I may have made a ‘poor choice of words’

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

At Monday's coronavirus press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared to walk back the comments he made on CNN over the weekend, in which he suggested that more could have been done to combat the spread of coronavirus.

"That was taken as a way that maybe someone was at fault here," said Fauci. He said that he may have made a "poor choice of words."

Fauci's comments triggered a wave of speculation that President Donald Trump might fire him — which was bolstered when the president retweeted a call for him to be dismissed. Trump administration officials subsequently said he has no such plans to fire Fauci, and slammed the media for speculating whether he would.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image