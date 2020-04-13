Fauci walks back CNN comments: I may have made a ‘poor choice of words’

At Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared to walk back the comments he made on CNN over the weekend, in which he suggested that more could have been done to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“That was taken as a way that maybe someone was at fault here,” said Fauci. He said that he may have made a “poor choice of words.”

Fauci’s comments triggered a wave of speculation that President Donald Trump might fire him — which was bolstered when the president retweeted a call for him to be dismissed. Trump administration officials subsequently said he has no such plans to fire Fauci, and slammed the media for speculating whether he would.