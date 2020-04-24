Federal prosecutors reviewing 100 pages of statements from Michael Flynn’s ex-lawyers as fight over guilty plea continues

On Friday, Politico reported that federal prosecutors are reviewing over 100 pages of statements from former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s former attorneys as the fight over the validity of his guilty plea continues to unfold.

“In a court filing Friday, prosecutors asked a judge for at least two more weeks to review the formal statements from four of Flynn’s former lawyers at firm Covington & Burling,” reported Josh Gerstein. “The declarations arrived Thursday accompanied by over 500 pages of exhibits, prosecutors said. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Ballantine said prosecutors may still decide they need to conduct direct questioning of Flynn’s former lawyers about his attempt to withdraw his guilty plea.”

Flynn initially pleaded guilty to lying to federal officials in connection with the Russia investigation. But ever since he brought on a different team of pro-Trump lawyers, he has been fighting to get his guilty plea thrown out, on the grounds that his former attorneys did not give him all the relevant information.