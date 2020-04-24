Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal prosecutors reviewing 100 pages of statements from Michael Flynn’s ex-lawyers as fight over guilty plea continues

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Friday, Politico reported that federal prosecutors are reviewing over 100 pages of statements from former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s former attorneys as the fight over the validity of his guilty plea continues to unfold.

“In a court filing Friday, prosecutors asked a judge for at least two more weeks to review the formal statements from four of Flynn’s former lawyers at firm Covington & Burling,” reported Josh Gerstein. “The declarations arrived Thursday accompanied by over 500 pages of exhibits, prosecutors said. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Ballantine said prosecutors may still decide they need to conduct direct questioning of Flynn’s former lawyers about his attempt to withdraw his guilty plea.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Flynn initially pleaded guilty to lying to federal officials in connection with the Russia investigation. But ever since he brought on a different team of pro-Trump lawyers, he has been fighting to get his guilty plea thrown out, on the grounds that his former attorneys did not give him all the relevant information.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump pummeled as ‘unfit’ in new 2020 ad blasting his 50,000 coronavirus deaths

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was blasted for his COVID-19 response in a new ad by the group Republicans for the Rule of Law.

The group describes itself as "life-long Republicans dedicated to defending the institutions of our republic and upholding the rule of law. We are fighting to make sure that the laws apply equally to everyone, from the average citizen to the president of the United States."

The news ad noted the 50,000 deaths in America and featured video of Trump floating his highly-criticized idea to inject humans with a disinfectant in order to kill the disease.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Breitbart issues humiliating correction on a bogus ‘fact-check’ that denied Trump proposed injecting disinfectants

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

After President Donald Trump made the reckless and preposterous suggestion that disinfectants could potentially be injected as treatment for COVID-19 — an extraordinarily hazardous idea that experts have roundly rejected — his allies at Breitbart News swung into action to defend him. In a "fact check" written by Joel Pollack, the site claimed that it was "false" to say that "Trump suggested injecting people with disinfectant to cure coronavirus," even though he did.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump finally shows signs of shame

Published

38 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

Has President Donald Trump finally been chastened?

After a brutal day of criticism over his Thursday remarks suggesting an injection of disinfectant could potentially help treat COVID-19 — a frankly ludicrous and dangerous suggestion that experts roundly warned against — the president cut Friday's coronavirus press briefing short without taking questions.

It was a welcome change. Trump has turned the daily briefings into psychological replacements for his campaign rallies — now postponed until the pandemic subsides — and they frequently feature strings of falsehoods and lies along with attacks on the media. Networks have been harshly criticized for airing the festivals of disinformation live, so no one should complain that Friday's spectacle was cut short.

Continue Reading
 
 