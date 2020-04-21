Quantcast
FEMA employees rattled after Jared Kushner brings in private sector aides to help with coronavirus response: report

17 mins ago

In the wake of White House senior adviser Jared’s Kushner enlisting private-sector volunteers to help with the government’s response to coronavirus, some FEMA employees are expressing concern with how the volunteers will interact with vendors on the government’s behalf, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“In one case, FEMA advised a vendor to report the contact to police, not realizing at the time that the email had come from one of the volunteers,” WSJ’s Rachael Levy writes. “Using Gmail only also means their correspondence wouldn’t be automatically captured in government records, a legal requirement for government business.”

As Levy points out, Kushner’s initiative illustrates the problems with bringing the private sector in to help government agencies.

Read her full report over at the Wall Street Journal.


Kentucky Republican accused of trying to strangle and ‘hog-tie’ woman during pandemic lockdown

8 mins ago

April 21, 2020

A Kentucky lawmaker was arrested this week for allegedly trying to strangle and hog-tie a woman.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said that Republican state Rep. Robert Goforth was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of strangulation, assault and terroristic threatening.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the victim had come to the 911 dispatch center earlier that morning to report the crime.

The woman said that Goforth attacked her over a dispute about unlocking her phone.

Here are 2 simple facts about COVID-19 that blow up conservative media’s delusional narrative

24 mins ago

April 21, 2020

Most Americans understand that we can’t re-open the economy until we have much more capacity to test people, trace those who have interacted with the infected and isolate those who are contagious. Polls continue to find that between 7090 percent of the public opposes loosening stay-at-home restrictions to jump-start the economy.

