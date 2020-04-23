Fifth of New Yorkers infected with coronavirus, antibody test suggests
More than one in five New Yorkers may have already had the new coronavirus, a testing sample showed Thursday, suggesting infections are much higher than confirmed cases suggest.
Widespread testing — including for antibodies — is viewed as key to American states being able to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen their shuttered economies.
The presence of antibodies means a person has already been infected with the virus and might mean they are immune, meaning they could likely return to work without catching the illness again.
A total of 3,000 customers at supermarkets across the state of New York were randomly tested for coronavirus antibodies this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
Almost 14 percent of them registered positive, he told reporters. In New York City, 21 percent of tests came back positive.
Those would translate to roughly 2.6 million people statewide and around 1.7 million people in the Big Apple as having already had the new coronavirus.
Those numbers are way above the 263,460 declared cases across New York state, the epicenter of America’s outbreak, where the virus has killed more than 15,500 people.
“It’s vital for any state, I believe, to first get a baseline study of where you are on the infection rate,” Cuomo said.
There are uncertainties about the accuracy of antibody tests and the sample was small. But Cuomo noted that, if the data played out across the state it would mean that the death rate for COVID-19 there was only 0.5 percent.
That is much lower than the US average and the worst-affected countries in Europe, which are based on confirmed cases.
According to Johns Hopkins University, Belgium has a known-case mortality rate of 14.9 percent, France 13.6 percent and the United States 5.5 percent.
Trump blames CNN for spreading ‘fake report’ of Kim Jong Un’s illness — and demands they not ask questions
At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump about recent reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill.
The president replied that he thinks it is a "fake report" engineered by CNN using "old documents" — even though, in reality, CNN had only been relying on a source relaying intelligence from the president's own agencies.
He added that he "hopes" the report is in fact fake, because he has a "great relationship" with Kim Jong Un.
As a CNN reporter attempted to follow up with another question, the president shut them down, saying he didn't want to talk to their network.
Trump explains why he ignores advice from economists: ‘They have no idea’
At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked what his economists are saying about how quickly normal business activity can resume in the event that the pandemic subsides in warmer months.
Trump's response was to say that he doesn't listen to his economists in the first place — and that he believes he knows at least as much about the matter as they do.
"I know a lot about economists and the answer is they have no idea," said Trump. "I think I have as good of an idea as anybody."
Watch below:
TRUMP: "I know a lot about economists and the answer is they have no idea. I think I have as good of an idea as anybody." pic.twitter.com/tntck0ZMcI
Christians facing social distancing rules is like Nazis persecuting Jews: religious right lawyer
On Todd Starnes’ radio show Wednesday, Mat Staver, founder and chairman of religious-right legal group Liberty Counsel, compared the plight of Christians in America facing enforcement of social distancing restrictions to the kinds of treatment faced by Jews in Nazi Germany.
Liberty Counsel is making the most of the COVID-19 pandemic to portray itself as a defender of embattled religious liberty and push the group’s narrative that Christians in America are facing unprecedented persecution—a narrative that also happens to be one of President Donald Trump’s main tactics for motivating and turning out conservative evangelical voters for his reelection campaign.