Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida GOP senator gets pounded after he whines about helping state governments crippled by COVID-19

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Monday drew a fierce backlash after he complained about having to help out state and local governments that have seen their revenue streams destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking with reporters, Scott claimed it wasn’t fair to ask taxpayers in Florida to help out states like New York and California that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not fair to the taxpayers of Florida,” Scott complained. “We sit here, we live within our means, and then New York, Illinois, California and other states don’t. And we’re supposed to go bail them out? That’s not right.”

In reality, all states had been living “within their means” before the coronavirus outbreak shut down economic activity, thus dealing a massive blow to state revenue collections.

Additionally, many Twitter users pointed out that Florida is a massive recipient of federal aid, especially during hurricane season when the state relies on the federal government to help it deal with natural disasters.

Check out some reactions to Scott below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida GOP senator gets pounded after he whines about helping state governments crippled by COVID-19

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Monday drew a fierce backlash after he complained about having to help out state and local governments that have seen their revenue streams destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking with reporters, Scott claimed it wasn't fair to ask taxpayers in Florida to help out states like New York and California that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"It's not fair to the taxpayers of Florida," Scott complained. "We sit here, we live within our means, and then New York, Illinois, California and other states don't. And we're supposed to go bail them out? That's not right."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump allies fear voters will never forgive president for coronavirus deaths

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic poses a grave threat to public health -- and President Donald Trump's re-election chances.

Trump's campaign team is worried that he could lose Florida and Wisconsin, which he won in 2016 and will need again in November, and some advisers have basically written off Michigan as a loss this year, reported the Associated Press.

The pandemic has killed nearly 55,000 Americans and more than 20 million jobs, but Trump has doubled down on attacking Democrats, immigrants and the media to shore up support in his base.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

National GOP Senatorial Committee warns candidates: ‘Don’t defend Trump’ on pandemic response

Published

37 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

The Republican Party has seemingly given up on defending President Donald Trump's widely criticized response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now advising its Senate candidates to instead put the blame on China.

Politico reports that the National Republican Senatorial Committee is making attacks on China the centerpiece of its efforts to deflect blame for the crisis, while at the same time trying to paint Democrats as being "weak" on China.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image