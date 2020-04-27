Florida GOP senator gets pounded after he whines about helping state governments crippled by COVID-19

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Monday drew a fierce backlash after he complained about having to help out state and local governments that have seen their revenue streams destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking with reporters, Scott claimed it wasn’t fair to ask taxpayers in Florida to help out states like New York and California that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not fair to the taxpayers of Florida,” Scott complained. “We sit here, we live within our means, and then New York, Illinois, California and other states don’t. And we’re supposed to go bail them out? That’s not right.”

In reality, all states had been living “within their means” before the coronavirus outbreak shut down economic activity, thus dealing a massive blow to state revenue collections.

Additionally, many Twitter users pointed out that Florida is a massive recipient of federal aid, especially during hurricane season when the state relies on the federal government to help it deal with natural disasters.

Check out some reactions to Scott below.

Here's a map from the Rockefeller Institute of Govt, showing net flows to/from federal govt to the states. NY is the biggest net donor, Illinois also a net donor; Cali is a wash. Florida? Florida takes. Not that facts trouble Rick Scott much. pic.twitter.com/jxZakYFVSF — Ian Shepherdson (@IanShepherdson) April 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I lived in Florida for any years and I can say that #rickscottisanasshole who defrauded Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs, thereby lining his pockets. — ItsAllBeenDecided (@🏠) (@OlgaUK1) April 27, 2020

Actually, New York and Illinois are donor states, contributing more federal funds than they get back, while Florida is right in the heart of those receiving more than they contribute. Which @SenRickScott would know if he was anything more than a hack.https://t.co/Aho79UjQ7D — Unpresidented and Socially Distant (@dialogician) April 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

to be clear: half the south would be forced to declare bankruptcy before noon tomorrow if the spigot of blue state tax dollars propping them up were cut off today — Michael Dobozy (Progressives Show Up to Work) (@dobozysaurus) April 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Medicare thief says wut🙄 — SayYourPeace (@Vlgarza2u) April 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone needs to remind @SenRickScott that the whole entire COUNTRY bails Fla. out w/every Hurricane disaster that is declared! Get a grip man! — Al Wayward (@Wayward888) April 27, 2020

Remind me how much money Florida has received over the years in disaster relief. — Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) April 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wait a few more weeks, when cases explode in FL. You will hear a very different tune from him then. Exactly like GOPers from, say, Alabama, voting no on Katrina relief, but when a hurricane hits their state, OH PLEASE YOU HAVE TO HELP US. — Tore Down (@dnuttle) April 27, 2020

"Rick and Ann Scott’s financial trail leads to Cayman Islands tax haven" https://t.co/trhz8aWaL0.

10/11/18: "Scott’s letter specifically calls for 100 percent federal cost share …" https://t.co/httz5FN1F8 — mjk (@mjk_4mjk) April 27, 2020