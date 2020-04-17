Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allows some beaches to reopen as coronavirus numbers continue to rise

Published

9 mins ago

on

“Why aren’t any elected officials speaking out against this?”

Less than 24 hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis relaxed restrictions on social distancing in the state, clearing the way for beaches and parks in some areas to reopen, the city of Jacksonville announced Friday its beaches would reopen at 5pm.

Jen Perelman, a candidate for Congress in Florida’s 23rd District, said the decision was guaranteed to make the outbreak in the state worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why aren’t any elected officials speaking out against this?” wondered Perelman.

DeSantis made the decision to relax restrictions and allow “essential activities” at beaches after President Donald Trump announced Thursday he was leaving it up to states when to reopen their economies, a decision over which the president did not have any control.

As Miami reporter Brian Entin noted on Twitter, confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida spiked on Thursday as DeSantis issued his order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry cited what he considered encouraging signs from the area’s infection rate as a reason to reopen area beaches, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the case rate in the county has been inconsistent, as the Daily Mail explained:

The number of new cases in 24 hours in Duval County dropped from 43 on April 13 to 17 on April 15, however hospitalizations remained the same with 63 each day over the last 48 hours. Neither have dropped consistently in two weeks and the total number of infections stands at 780.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also questions on how the state is counting numbers of deaths due to the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, as News 4 Jax reported:

Mayor Lenny Curry said Duval County beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can only be used for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets, and surfing.

[…]

The beaches will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Curry said in a video posted to social media.

Curry, a Republican, added that reopening the beaches “could be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life” but urged residents to stick to the restrictions.

“We’ll get back to life as we know it, but we must be patient,” said Curry.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Common Dreams reported in March, Florida’s decision to not close beaches during spring break likely contributed to the spread of coronavirus around the country.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allows some beaches to reopen as coronavirus numbers continue to rise

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

"Why aren't any elected officials speaking out against this?"

Less than 24 hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis relaxed restrictions on social distancing in the state, clearing the way for beaches and parks in some areas to reopen, the city of Jacksonville announced Friday its beaches would reopen at 5pm.

Jen Perelman, a candidate for Congress in Florida's 23rd District, said the decision was guaranteed to make the outbreak in the state worse.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Obama’s team is increasing fed up with the president: ‘Enough of Trump’s BS and blame-shifting’

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

When Barack Obama was president, Donald Trump was a major supporter of political accountability.

Trump repeatedly took to Twitter to complain about the buck not stopping with the president of the United States.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/250975772083380226

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/395872174722273280

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/522394479429689344

But since Trump began holding public office in 2017, he has repeatedly argued that he need not take responsibility for anything.

With the United States leading the world in COVID-19 cases and fatalities, Trump has sought to blame others for his failures.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Completely insane’: Laura Ingraham blasted for comparing lockdowns to war in Middle East

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

On Friday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham made an eye-catching comparison, arguing that those who supported U.S. adventurism in the Middle East should similarly want to "liberate" states under coronavirus lockdowns.

How many of those who urged our govt to help liberate the Iraqis, Syrians, Kurds, Afghanis, etc., are as committed now to liberating Virginia, Minnesota, California, etc?

— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 17, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image