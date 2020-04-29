Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida is now blocking medical examiners from releasing COVID-19 death totals

Published

4 mins ago

on

The state of Florida has now stopped its medical examiners from releasing numbers about people who have died from COVID-19.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida’s state health department intervened earlier this month to suppress the medical examiners’ reports, which regularly showed death totals that were 10 percent higher than the official tallies put out by the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the past nine days, no reports from the medical examiners have been made available to the public, and there’s no indication of when they will be released in the future.

Dr. Stephen Nelson, the chairman of the state Medical Examiners Commission, tells the Tampa Bay Times that state officials have told him they’re planning to remove probably causes of death from the examiners’ report, which would make it impossible to tell how many people the examiners believe have died from coronavirus.

“This is no different than any other public record we deal with,” Nelson said. “It’s paid for by taxpayer dollars and the taxpayers have a right to know.”

The Tampa Bay Times also notes the Florida state government has shown a pattern of suppressing information about the disease.

“Last month, it tried to persuade the medical examiner’s office in Miami-Dade County to restrict access to its death records, according to the Miami Herald and correspondence between the two agencies obtained by the Times,” the paper writes.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida is now blocking medical examiners from releasing COVID-19 death totals

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

The state of Florida has now stopped its medical examiners from releasing numbers about people who have died from COVID-19.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida's state health department intervened earlier this month to suppress the medical examiners' reports, which regularly showed death totals that were 10 percent higher than the official tallies put out by the state.

For the past nine days, no reports from the medical examiners have been made available to the public, and there's no indication of when they will be released in the future.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump administration waives Obama-era regulation meant to reduce deadly crashes by exhausted truck drivers

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Jim Mullen, a former trucking company executive and lobbyist, is using the Trump pandemic that is killing thousands of people in our nation to ease safety rules intended to reduce the number of people killed by trucks.

Mullen, acting administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, temporarily waived a rule requiring many drivers of large commercial trucks to take 10-hour breaks after 14 hours of work if those truckers are delivering supplies such as medical supplies, food and fuel.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham loses a major supporter — who’s now backing his Democratic challenger

Published

41 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

The former chairman and president of Michelin’s South Carolina-based operations, Richard Wilkerson, was once a supporter of Lindsey Graham (R-SC), but now he's decided to throw his support behind Graham's Democratic challenger in 2020, The Post and Courier reports.

Wilkerson will endorse Jaime Harrison, who once lobbied on Michelin’s behalf in Washington, D.C. Wilkerson said his past work with Harrison showed him “how hard he works to bring lasting economic opportunity to the people of South Carolina” and described him as “the change South Carolina needs.”

“I am confident that as our next U.S. Senator, he will be a tireless advocate for creating well-paying jobs, improving our state’s health care system, and training the next generation for the jobs of tomorrow,” Wilkerson said. “Jaime is the perfect candidate to bring together South Carolinians from all walks of life.”

Continue Reading
 
 