Florida lawyers chastised by judge for not getting out of bed and putting on clothes for hearing

Published

34 mins ago

on

A Florida judge got frustrated with attorneys appearing on Zoom for hearings because they essentially rolled over and opened their computer for the court appearance.

According to the Associated Press, Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey published an official letter to the Western Bar Association with the plea.

“It is remarkable how many ATTORNEYS appear inappropriately on camera,” Bailey wrote. “One male lawyer appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared still in bed, still under the covers.”

And for people “working” from the pool, the judge had a suggestion as well.

“Putting on a beach cover-up won’t cover up you’re poolside in a bathing suit,” he wrote.

He went on to explain, “Often, lawyers are not looking at their screens but down at their files, their outlines and notes, or simply out the window, and cannot see the judge is hollering ‘Stop! Stop!’ because an objection has been made and the audio stays with the witness rather than obeying the judge,” he said about the problem with Zoom trials.

The courthouse shut down March 16 as the United States began trying to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.

Read the full report at the AP.

