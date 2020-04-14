Florida nursing homes a coronavirus ‘nightmare’: Gov. Ron DeSantis deploys National Guard
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged Monday that the scope of the COVID-19 problem in the state’s elder-care facilities is becoming more dire, and he said he wants the Florida National Guard to fortify “strike teams” conducting tests on residents and staffers at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.DeSantis said teams have already been sent into 93 facilities where residents have tested positive.But a surge of testing is needed, he said Monday, especially to target asymptomatic carriers of the virus among staff. To accomplish that, he is having the National Guard expand i…
