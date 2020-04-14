Quantcast
Florida nursing homes a coronavirus ‘nightmare’: Gov. Ron DeSantis deploys National Guard

Published

1 min ago

on

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged Monday that the scope of the COVID-19 problem in the state’s elder-care facilities is becoming more dire, and he said he wants the Florida National Guard to fortify “strike teams” conducting tests on residents and staffers at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.DeSantis said teams have already been sent into 93 facilities where residents have tested positive.But a surge of testing is needed, he said Monday, especially to target asymptomatic carriers of the virus among staff. To accomplish that, he is having the National Guard expand i…

Yes, the Flowbee! The 1980s hair cutter that uses a vacuum cleaner is back during coronavirus shutdowns

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

SEATTLE — Trying to figure out how you’ll be getting your hair done, what with the coronavirus edicts shutting down barber shops and salons?Well.Join Jacque Coe, of Ballard, Wash., a long-time local public-relations specialist. She continues to work from home and does a lot of teleconferencing.“You want your appearance to be professional,” she says.Coe says she would visit her hair salon in Ballard every six or weeks or so, for a trim or full haircut.Luckily for Coe, she remembered the Flowbee revolutionary vacuum-cleaner hair-cutting system.If you’re old enough, you remember those late 1980s ... (more…)

Rick Wilson: Trump’s press conference meltdown was a ‘manic ragefest by America’s Worst President’

Published

34 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

According to conservative campaign consultant Rick Wilson, Donald Trump's nearly two and half hour press conference on Monday, ostensibly about the coronavirus pandemic that has now claimed over the lives of over 23,000 Americans, was nothing less than rantings of a "failed man" lashing out at his perceived enemies.

I watched all 9 ‘Star Wars’ movies in a row during coronavirus quarantine — here’s what I discovered

Published

45 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

A long time ago (late December) in a galaxy far, far away (a Seattle movie theater), I had an idea (a bad one).For the premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the theater was screening all nine movies from the Skywalker Saga, in numerical order, front to back. I pitched this story to my editor: What’s it like to watch such an ungodly amount of “Star Wars”? And what could compel folks to spend more than 20 waking hours in a movie theater?She liked the pitch, but by then, the theater’s marathon had sold out.Skip forward three months: A global pandemic keeps me in my house for 20 hours a ... (more…)

