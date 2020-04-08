Florida Republicans wrecked state’s unemployment system — forcing jobless to risk lives to fill out paperwork

Last week, some Republicans in Florida admitted that former Gov. Rick Scott had intentionally made it more difficult for residents in his state to receive unemployment benefits as a way to artificially keep unemployment statistics low.

“It’s a sh*t sandwich, and it was designed that way by Scott,” one adviser to current Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Politico. “It wasn’t about saving money. It was about making it harder for people to get benefits or keep benefits so that the unemployment numbers were low to give the governor something to brag about.”

Another DeSantis adviser said that “the system was designed to fail,” which wasn’t as big of a problem when unemployment was low, but is now a massive problem with millions of Americans losing their jobs.

ABC News has now posted aerial footage from southern Florida showing massive numbers of people standing in line to receive paper unemployment applications because the online system has completely crashed.

The footage shows many people waiting in line are wearing protective masks and gloves, but they are also not standing six feet apart from one another as recommended by social distancing guidelines designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Watch the video below.

Aerial footage above South Florida shows hundreds of residents risking possible coronavirus exposure — lining up to get paper applications for unemployment benefits as the state tries to fix problems with online filing. https://t.co/GkN9NmnHCl pic.twitter.com/S3kHYbjFRJ — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2020