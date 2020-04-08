Florida Republicans wrecked state’s unemployment system — forcing jobless to risk lives to fill out paperwork
Last week, some Republicans in Florida admitted that former Gov. Rick Scott had intentionally made it more difficult for residents in his state to receive unemployment benefits as a way to artificially keep unemployment statistics low.
“It’s a sh*t sandwich, and it was designed that way by Scott,” one adviser to current Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Politico. “It wasn’t about saving money. It was about making it harder for people to get benefits or keep benefits so that the unemployment numbers were low to give the governor something to brag about.”
Another DeSantis adviser said that “the system was designed to fail,” which wasn’t as big of a problem when unemployment was low, but is now a massive problem with millions of Americans losing their jobs.
ABC News has now posted aerial footage from southern Florida showing massive numbers of people standing in line to receive paper unemployment applications because the online system has completely crashed.
The footage shows many people waiting in line are wearing protective masks and gloves, but they are also not standing six feet apart from one another as recommended by social distancing guidelines designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Watch the video below.
Aerial footage above South Florida shows hundreds of residents risking possible coronavirus exposure — lining up to get paper applications for unemployment benefits as the state tries to fix problems with online filing. https://t.co/GkN9NmnHCl pic.twitter.com/S3kHYbjFRJ
— ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2020
COVID-19
Spain’s daily virus death toll rises again with 757 fatalities
Spain recorded on Wednesday a second successive daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths with 757 fatalities, lifting the total toll in Europe's second-hardest-hit country after Italy by 5.5 percent to 14,555.
The number of new infections rose by 4.4 percent to 146,690, the health ministry said, as Spain has ramped up its testing for the disease.
The number of daily deaths, which peaked on Thursday at 950, rose for the first time on Tuesday after falling for four straight days.
Critics claim Trump’s ‘confession’ on permanent payroll tax cut is ‘an excuse to destroy our Social Security system’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again voiced his support for slashing the payroll tax—the primary funding mechanism for Social Security and Medicare—and said he would be calling for such a cut even if the U.S. were not currently in the midst of a nationwide public health and economic emergency.
"I would love to see a payroll tax cut," Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to "save" Social Security, said at the end of the Coronavirus Task Force briefing Tuesday evening. "I think on behalf of the people it would be quick... There are many people who would like to see it as a permanent tax cut."
MSNBC’s Morning Joe angrily blasts his own network for helping Trump spread coronavirus lies
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough bashed his own network for carrying President Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefings without real-time fact checks.
The "Morning Joe" host worked himself into a shouting rant against MSNBC and other cable news networks that broadcast the president's news conferences without correcting the false claims until the briefings are over.
"The president lies so much in these press conferences, I still for the life of me don't understand why the networks, including our own, allow Donald Trump to lie for two hours to the American people," Scarborough said. "If he were giving good information, that would be one thing, but it is a lie. So if this network or CNN or Fox is going to run him lying for two hours a night, they need a real-time fact checker."