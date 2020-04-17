Florida’s GOP governor ridiculed for failing while trying to put on coronavirus mask: ‘Is this a Saturday Night Live skit?’
Florida’s Republican Gov. experienced difficulties putting on a surgical mask during a COVID-19 photo-op on Friday.
Ron Desantis appeared to have turned his mask and then tried to put one of the two ear-loops over his head.
Well, this is one way to put on a mask. It’s not the right way, but it’s the @GovRonDeSantis way.
(h/t @TheWestipher)pic.twitter.com/mQ6rJbBVZq
— Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) April 17, 2020
DeSantis was harshly criticized the mistake. Here’s some of what people had to say:
So Gov DeSantis – what have you been doing to protect Floridians and prevent future outbreak before you open beaches back up…. where a mask much Governor? pic.twitter.com/4ZuFAoSnWm
— Diahann “Claudine” Carroll (@DDDevaLuv) April 18, 2020
The man is always halfway there pic.twitter.com/3CmZg9PNJP
— President “Vivor and certain Sparkle” (@realworldrj) April 17, 2020
Cue the video: The governor of a state of nearly 22 million people — DeSantis was so late to impose limits & so early to ease them that he apparently didn't have time to learn how to put on a mask. https://t.co/sc2Q6wyg5t
— Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) April 18, 2020
I can think of one person.
— Bobbie (@HandRC405) April 17, 2020
I was expecting him to stretch the bottom elastic down past his knees and step into it.
— Procrastamom 🇨🇦 (@Procrastamom) April 17, 2020
Is this a Saturday Night Live skit or does Florida governor, Rick DeSantis, really not know how to put on a mask?
-It means he's not done it before;
-It means he lacks the common sense and intelligence necessary to run a state.
It's the visual embodiment of the Trump era. https://t.co/X1FzXOodOj
— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) April 18, 2020
There's the correct way to wear a mask, and then there's the DeSantis way. https://t.co/bJo4bTnfn1
— chris (@oldxtine) April 18, 2020