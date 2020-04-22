Floridians reject their GOP governor’s move to end public lockdowns early: report

On Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported that Florida voters aren’t happy with GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to reopen the state’s businesses before the coronavirus pandemic has subsided, as shown by a poll from Quinnipiac University.

“DeSantis maintains a positive overall approval rating, but 61% of voters polled say the governor, who resisted calls for weeks to impose a stay-at-home order, could have responded sooner to the outbreak,” said the report. “Thirty-four percent say he responded quickly enough.”

“The poll also showed that Floridians are in no hurry to end social distancing, at least until public health experts say the state is safe enough to reopen, with 72% of voters saying that Florida should not loosen social distancing rules before the end of April,” said the report. “Nearly three-quarters of voters say Florida’s economy should not reopen until public health officials say it’s safe, compared to 17% who say it should reopen even if public health officials warn against it.”

The poll also finds former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump in Florida, 46 percent to 42 percent.