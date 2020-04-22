Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Flying gunboats?’ Trump mocked for nonsensical tweet vowing to ‘shoot down’ Iranian ships

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump tried to project strength against Iran’s military — but he opened himself up to mockery when he seemed to suggest that the Iranians were deploying flying boats.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” the president wrote.

Typically, however, you can only “shoot down” things that are up in the air, such as airplanes or aerial drones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given this, Trump was swiftly mocked for his nonsensical military strategy — check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Flying gunboats?’ Trump mocked for nonsensical tweet vowing to ‘shoot down’ Iranian ships

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tried to project strength against Iran's military -- but he opened himself up to mockery when he seemed to suggest that the Iranians were deploying flying boats.

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," the president wrote.

Typically, however, you can only "shoot down" things that are up in the air, such as airplanes or aerial drones.

Given this, Trump was swiftly mocked for his nonsensical military strategy -- check out some reactions below.

Weird, I thought the Navy fires captains who try protect their ship's crew?

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He can’t fight this reality with his mouth’: MSNBC’s Mika shreds Trump for lying about coronavirus as his supporters die

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski blasted President Donald Trump's lies about coronavirus testing, and blamed him for the deaths of his own supporters.

The "Morning Joe" co-host called out the president for lying about the rate of testing for the deadly virus, and she said he couldn't cover up the reality of his failures with lies.

"Just because you say it again and again and again doesn't make it true," she said. "People can see it. Somebody ought to let the president know that people can see the testing is not there for them. There are 320 million people here, 4 million at this point is pitiful. This is way lower than the president [and] the vice president promised. It's pitiful, most believe, because the states are all competing and trying to get tests from places like South Korea, which did it right, and we still look way behind because there's no nationalized coordinated effort."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Health officials misled public about plans to move COVID-19 patients into nursing home: advocates

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

New York City public health officials are moving patients suffering from COVID-19 into beds within a nursing home on Roosevelt Island that cares for hundreds of residents with a wide range of severe medical conditions, including dementia and other age-related ailments­­, paralysis, traumatic brain injury and profound developmental disabilities.

The move comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio and city officials made a series of inaccurate and contradictory statements about their intention to use the facility to house COVID-19 patients and about their ability to protect the medically vulnerable residents of the Coler Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center.

Continue Reading
 
 