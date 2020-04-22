‘Flying gunboats?’ Trump mocked for nonsensical tweet vowing to ‘shoot down’ Iranian ships

President Donald Trump tried to project strength against Iran’s military — but he opened himself up to mockery when he seemed to suggest that the Iranians were deploying flying boats.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” the president wrote.

Typically, however, you can only “shoot down” things that are up in the air, such as airplanes or aerial drones.

Given this, Trump was swiftly mocked for his nonsensical military strategy — check out some reactions below.

Weird, I thought the Navy fires captains who try protect their ship's crew? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) April 22, 2020

These must be flying gunboats? Very devious. https://t.co/P2ky8j5csA — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 22, 2020

Shoot those boats out of the sky https://t.co/KcYo1GnWWp — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 22, 2020

Seems our stable military genius @realDonaldTrump is unaware that you shoot down things that fly, not things that float. pic.twitter.com/M613EI0bjn — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) April 22, 2020

Shoot down the boats — Soviet Sergey (@SovietSergey) April 22, 2020

We have enough to worry about at home without Trump's inept leadership provoking a war, too. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 22, 2020

Shoot down boats….dementia on display — Robert J Reynolds (@RobertJReynold3) April 22, 2020

How do you shoot down a boat? — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 22, 2020

Iran has flying boats? I thought you said our military had the best equipment… — Decent Trial Lawyer (@DecentTrial) April 22, 2020

