Quantcast
Connect with us

Former DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe considering a political comeback in Virginia: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Terry McAuliffe is reportedly considering a political comeback.

McAuliffe was chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2001 to 2005 and also chaired Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential bid. He lost a bid for governor of Virginia in the 2009 Democratic Primary but was successfully elected governor in 2013.

However, due to the fact that the Commonwealth of Virginia only allows a governor to serve a single, consecutive term, he was unable to run for re-election in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, the limit is only on consecutive terms, allowing McAuliffe the ability to run again in 2021.

On Wednesday, McAuliffe spoke to Prof. Larry Sabato’s class at the University of Virginia. The event was covered by Dan Schutte of Charlottesville’s CBS-19.

Schutte reported that McAuliffe said he was considering a comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump throws Georgia’s GOP gov under the bus on reopen order: ‘I disagree strongly’

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

At Wednesday's White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump threw Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) under the bus for moving to reopen several high-risk businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic — even though he had spent weeks sending out signals to GOP governors that he would like for the lockdowns to end.

"I disagree strongly, with this order to reopen some facilities," said Trump.

He added that Kemp has to do "what he thinks is right," but "I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barber shops in phase one ... is just too soon."

Watch below:

Pres. Trump says he told Georgia Gov. Kemp "I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities,” but he has to do “what he thinks is right.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘That’s not true!’ ABC’s Jon Karl speaks out as Trump uses presser to trash media

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

At the White House press briefing on coronavirus on Wednesday, President Donald Trump spent several moments attacking the media for its coverage of his leadership, blasting "bad reporting" and saying the media wouldn't be satisfied if he tested every American ten times.

ABC News' Jon Karl, president of the White House Correspondent's Association, couldn't stay silent at that. "That's not true!" he blurted out.

Trump retorted that Karl is "one of the leaders of the bad reporting."

Watch below:

Good for @WHCA president @JonKarl -- speaking up after Trump says the press would criticize him even if the government tested every American ten times -- "that's not true," Karl said. pic.twitter.com/05CpibkwPT

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I’m accurately quoted’: CDC director sets the record straight after Trump’s tantrum about coverage

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefing got off to a bizarre start on Wednesday when the leader of the free world began by complaining about media coverage of his response.

In particular, Trump complained about CDC Director Robert Redfield being misquoted.

Redfield took to the lectern to attempt to clarify his remarks, and eventually admitted that he had been correctly quoted.

.@jonkarl reads @CDCDirector his quote from the Washington Post and gets him to confirm: "I'm accurately quoted in the Washington Post."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image