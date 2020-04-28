Quantcast
Connect with us

Former GOP senator buries his party for ‘total capitulation to Trump’ in scathing interview

Published

11 mins ago

on

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) this week told the Washington Post that he has been shocked at seeing so many of his one-time colleagues completely sell out their former principles to curry favor with President Donald Trump.

In the interview, Flake said that many Republicans have made a cynical calculation that they will tolerate anything Trump does so long as he delivers on tax cuts and right-wing judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was painful to watch the rally in Arizona: the president onstage with virtually all of my Republican colleagues from Arizona — the governor on down, some of whom had been reluctant previously to be on a campaign stage with the president,” he said. “But who have just completely and utterly thrown in. Total capitulation of the party to Trumpism.”

Flake says that Republicans continue kissing up to Trump even though they believe he’s doing long-term damage to the party’s prospects.

“I don’t know anyone who thinks that this is the future of the party,” he said. “This is a demographic cul-de-sac we’re in, if nothing else. Anger and resentment only go so far; you have to have a governing philosophy. I don’t know of any of my colleagues who really believe this is it.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Former GOP senator buries his party for ‘total capitulation to Trump’ in scathing interview

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) this week told the Washington Post that he has been shocked at seeing so many of his one-time colleagues completely sell out their former principles to curry favor with President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Blithering idiocy’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe rains hell on Mike Pence’s ‘ridiculous’ claims about COVID-19 testing

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski roasted Vice President Mike Pence's misleading claims about coronavirus testing.

The vice president insisted that President Donald Trump had fulfilled his promise to deliver more testing, but the "Morning Joe" co-hosts ridiculed his claim that the tests had simply not been completed.

"Okay, for all you students out there, kids doing class on Zoom, tell your teachers you can take the test but you just can't complete the test, and the vice president says so, but you still want full credit for it," Brzezinski said.

Scarborough mocked Pence's obsequious flattery of the president's "leadership" on COVID-19 testing.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren compares compliance with social distancing regulations to ‘willful slavery’

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren on Monday compared compliance with social distancing regulations to "willful slavery" in a since-deleted tweet.

The slavery comparison was widely criticized on Twitter, including by the conservative commentator S.E. Cupp.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image