Former NAACP leader elected to Congress after winning Special Election in Maryland: reports

Published

46 mins ago

on

Multiple publications are projecting that Kweisi Mfume will be the newest member of Congress.

“Democrat Kweisi Mfume won the first election in Maryland since the coronavirus pandemic, prevailing in a mostly vote-by-mail contest to reclaim a Baltimore-area congressional seat he held for 10 years before his late friend Elijah Cummings,” The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday.

Mfume served as president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

“By defeating Republican commentator and nonprofit founder Kimberly Klacik, Mfume, 71, will fill the remainder of Cummings’ term, ending Jan. 3,” the newspaper reported. “He is also on a June primary ballot — along with Klacik and others — for candidates seeking a full, two-year term in the 7th Congressional District.”

The Associated Press is also projecting Mfume the winner.


