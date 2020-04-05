Former Obama advisor: President Trump’s economic team is unfit to handle the coronavirus response
By Leo Hindery, Jr.The coronavirus pandemichas already wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, bringing business to a grinding halt and leaving millions of Americans worrying about where their next paycheck will come from. This is a nearly unprecedented public health crisis that demands meticulous coordination by top scientists and doctors. It’s also an economic emergency that calls for drastic intervention.In fact, experts say New Jersey’s economy is among those that could be hardest hit, as many of the state’s growth centers depend on a robust hospitality industry.But the lack of leadership from …
Confusion surrounds Georgia’s coronavirus lockdown
ATLANTA — You can still play golf.You can still go to the beach. Or shop for groceries, get takeout from a restaurant, pick up medicine, see a doctor, exercise outdoors, and go to church.You can even, in many instances, go to work.So many loopholes reside in Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide shelter-at-home order that many Georgians spent Friday in a state of confusion and disarray, trying to determine what is — and isn’t — allowed as the state combats the coronavirus pandemic. Some questioned whether the exceptions undermine the lockdown’s effectiveness.“A set of uniform statewide policies earlier ... (more…)
State tells nursing homes: Be transparent about coronavirus — or we will out you
After complaints about a lack of transparency regarding outbreaks of the coronavirusin long-term care facilities in New jersey, the state Department of Health is issuing a clear directive on how facilities must notify staff, residents and their families about COVID-19 cases.State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli made the announcement Saturday afterNJ Advance Media reported families have been unable to get timely, accurate information from nursing homes caring for their loved ones. Some staff members also alleged they were kept in the dark about who had the virus even as they tried desper... (more…)
Trump vows to take anti-malaria drug touted by allies as treatment for coronavirus
President Donald Trump said Saturday he may take an anti-malaria drug that he’s been promoting as a treatment for coronavirus even though doctors warn that it’s unproven, and he hasn’t been diagnosed with the illness.“I might do it anyway. I may take it, OK? I may take it,” Trump told his daily briefing. “And I have to ask my doctors about that. But I may take it.”Trump’s remarkable offer to take hydroxychloroquine even though he doesn’t need it came during a freewheeling news conference in which he touted the “efficient” rollout of a small business relief program and attacked the Navy captain... (more…)