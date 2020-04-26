Former West Point graduate says Trump was not ‘asked’ to be at graduation

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he was asked by West Point to attend their graduation, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

They asked me to be at West Point on June 13th., & I will be there! https://t.co/NFHItMBbKy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

The New York Times reported that the cadets are being forced to come back for an event with Trump news to many of them, but former senior Trump campaign adviser David Urban attacked it as “fake news.”

As a graduate of West Point and member of the Board of Visitors I know first-hand this story is "fake news"! Plan was proposed by Army/West Point leadership and @realDonaldTrump agreed to do! No one in Army or West Point leadership were "surprised" They were, and are, excited! https://t.co/YbiFEXMqqA — David J. Urban (@DavidJUrban) April 26, 2020

All of the claims were ones that were disputed by former West Point graduate and government relations chief for VoteVets, Will Goodwin.

“I’m a West Point graduate. Mr. President, they did NOT ask you to be there,” he tweeted Sunday. “You put your ego ahead of the safety of our future Army Officers. It’s just the latest example of you putting your own political interest ahead of our military readiness. You’re undeserving of the office.”

Many of the graduated cadets have already scattered across the country in an effort to help with the coronavirus crisis, reported the Times.

