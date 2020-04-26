Quantcast
Connect with us

Former West Point graduate says Trump was not ‘asked’ to be at graduation

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he was asked by West Point to attend their graduation, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Times reported that the cadets are being forced to come back for an event with Trump news to many of them, but former senior Trump campaign adviser David Urban attacked it as “fake news.”

All of the claims were ones that were disputed by former West Point graduate and government relations chief for VoteVets, Will Goodwin.

“I’m a West Point graduate. Mr. President, they did NOT ask you to be there,” he tweeted Sunday. “You put your ego ahead of the safety of our future Army Officers. It’s just the latest example of you putting your own political interest ahead of our military readiness. You’re undeserving of the office.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of the graduated cadets have already scattered across the country in an effort to help with the coronavirus crisis, reported the Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign selling an official puzzle with president and American flag with 44 stars instead of 50

Published

37 mins ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign seems to have edited out 6 states from the American flag in a recent puzzle the store is selling on the campaign site.

Trump is known for selling a manner of strange items on his website, along with typical t-shirts and hats, Trump is selling over-priced plastic straws with his name on them and an official Sharpie for editing your own government documents. But the latest item seems a little anti-American.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Oklahoma governor humiliated on Fox News when asked about medical association opposing reopening

Published

58 mins ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) humiliated himself on national television when he was asked about the Oklahoma Medical Association opposing his state reopening.

During a Fox News appearance Sunday, Still claimed that reopening the state, starting with personal care services like salons, was a brilliant idea. He claimed that hospitalizations in the state "peaked on March 30." However, he seems to be unaware that the greatest increase in reported COVID-19 cases came just five days before his appearance.

Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Stitt about a recent comment warning against the reopening from experts in his state.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Out of 13 hours of Trump’s COVID-19 briefings he spent just 4.5 minutes on empathy for victims: analysis

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

As the world runs out of words to account for or describe the unhinged rantings of President Donald Trump when it comes to his daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the United States and other nations, a new analysis published Sunday details a shocking lack of sympathy expressed by the nation's highest-ranking elected official.

With help from a data analytics firm, the Washington Post studied the cumulative hours of White House briefings focused on the outbreak since March 16, including a detailed breakdown of the last three weeks in which the press events have become increasingly concerning as Trump pushed unproven treatments and, just last week, suggested that patients could be injected with disinfectants as a way to cure their illness.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image