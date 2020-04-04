Four acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder rearrested pending appeal
Four men acquitted in the kidnapping and killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan have been rearrested and will stay in jail while prosecutors appeal the ruling, officials said.
A Pakistani court sparked US outrage on Thursday after it overturned the death sentence of British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh as well as the convictions of three alleged accomplices in the 2002 murder.
Pakistan’s interior ministry said late Friday the four would remain in jail while prosecutors appeal their acquittals in the country’s Supreme Court.
The men have been rearrested and will be detained “for a period of three months pending filing of the appeal”, the interior ministry said.
The statement reiterated the government’s “commitment to follow due process under the laws of the country to bring terrorists to task”.
Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story about Islamist militants.
A graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in the city nearly a month later.
Alice Wells, the top US diplomat for South Asia, called the overturning of the sentences “an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere”.
She welcomed Friday’s decision to appeal.
“Those responsible for Daniel’s heinous kidnapping and murder must face the full measure of justice,” Wells wrote on Twitter.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that the US would not forget Pearl.
“We continue to honor his legacy as a courageous journalist and demand justice for his brutal murder,” Pompeo said.
Pearl’s killing provoked international revulsion at the time, putting pressure on Pakistan’s then military government just as it was trying to remake its image following years of backing for the hardline Islamist Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan.
2020 Election
Wisconsin Governor finally moves to postpone state’s primary elections
After facing mounting pressure—including calls from public health officials, voting rights advocates, and presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders—Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers finally on Friday called on the state's Republican-led legislature to hold a special session Saturday afternoon to take up legislation that would delay the state's Democratic primary and a number of state and local elections set to take place Tuesday, April 7.
The legislation Evers wants lawmakers to consider would allow an all-mail election, following the lead of 15 states which have postponed voting in the Democratic primary due to the coronavirus pandemic, which had spread to more than 258,000 Americans at press time.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders calls for ‘boldest legislation in history’ to halt spiraling Covid-19 catastrophe
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday released his demands for six key priorities that he said must be included in the next round of federal economic relief for suffering Americans as the coronavirus pandemic cripples the country's healthcare system and eviscerates the economy.
"We are in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic that could lead to the death of hundreds of thousands of Americans and infect millions of others, and we are entering an economic downturn that could be worse than the Great Depression of the 1930s," Sanders said. "In this unprecedented moment in modern American history, it is imperative that we respond in an unprecedented way."