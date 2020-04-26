Fox News host accuses NYC mayor of COVID-19 plot: ‘Are you using this crisis to take us into socialism?’

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo suggested to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that his city is “using” the COVID-19 crisis “to take us into socialism.”
The Fox News host made the remark during a Sunday interview after de Blasio revealed that the city needs $7.4 billion from the federal government.
“Just like the federal government bailed out the airline industry to the tune of $258 billion, bail out the largest city in the country so we can restart and be able to be strong leaders in an economic revitalization,” de Blasio explained.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bartiromo interrupted: “Are you using this crisis to take us into socialism?”
The Fox News host went on to note that de Blasio wants to address “racial inequalities” during the pandemic response.
“Are you trying to change things that have nothing to do with the coronavirus?” she charged. “And we’re not impacted by that, Mr. Mayor.”
“I’m looking to go at the very things that the coronavirus crisis had dredged up,” the mayor replied. “We’ve seen it all over the country. There are vast health care disparities that have come up that must be addressed for the good of all of us.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo suggested to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that his city is "using" the COVID-19 crisis "to take us into socialism."
The Fox News host made the remark during a Sunday interview after de Blasio revealed that the city needs $7.4 billion from the federal government.
"Just like the federal government bailed out the airline industry to the tune of $258 billion, bail out the largest city in the country so we can restart and be able to be strong leaders in an economic revitalization," de Blasio explained.
Bartiromo interrupted: "Are you using this crisis to take us into socialism?"
In his closing comments on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, host Jake Tapper took Republicans -- and the GOP leadership in particular -- to task for standing idly by while Donald Trump bungles the coronavirus crisis, including suggesting "dangerous" solutions to treating victims of the virus.
Using the president's comment about the possibility of treating patients with common household disinfectants as a jumping-off point, Tapper called out the Republican leadership.
"We're running out of words to describe this era," Tapper lectured. "Republicans in Congress and in the Trump administration know that not only is the president failing to rise to this moment to, for example, get the nation on a path to widespread testing, the president is now making open ponderings about treatments that experts worry could actually harm people."
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Sunday argued that the United States should ban Chinese students from learning about science while they are in the United States.
During an interview on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures program, Cotton asserted that China is trying to "actively trying steal" a coronavirus vaccine from the U.S.
"The Chinese Communist Party has been stealing America's intellectual property for decades and they're not going to magically stop in the middle of a pandemic," Cotton opined. "In the middle of a pandemic, what's the most valuable intellectual property in the world? It's the research that our great laboratories and life science companies are doing on prophylactic drugs, therapeutic drugs and ultimately a vaccine."