Fox News host calls out conservative hypocrisy: Their heads ‘would’ve exploded’ if Obama said he had ‘total’ authority

Published

1 min ago

on

This week, President Donald Trump is being called out for asserting that his “authority” is “total” when it comes to deciding whether or not governors in individual states should lift restrictions they have ordered in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming was seemingly thinking of Trump on Monday night when she quoted the U.S. Constitution and tweeted, “The federal government does not have absolute power.” But pointedly, she did not specifically mention Trump or his comments. Many other conservatives have been silent on the issue or similarly muted in their criticisms of Trump directly.

And on Fox News, anchor Bret Baier pointed out that Republicans would be furious if a Democratic president had said such a thing.

Baier declared, “First of all, the Constitution is pretty clear. And constitutional scholars will say that this is not the president flicking on the switch; it’s the governors and the local authorities that have that going forward. I think that there’s a hypocrisy here in that if President Obama had said those words that you heard from President Trump — that the authority is total with the presidency — conservatives’ heads would have exploded across the board.”

Media Matters’ Matt Gertz made a similar Trump/Obama analogy, writing, “If Obama had said something like that, they all would have lost their minds.” Gertz tweeted Baier’s comments but complained that others at Fox News “ignored” Trump’s comments:

GOP lawmaker whines that ‘hype about fatalities’ from COVID-19 is preventing economy from reopening

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Many Republican lawmakers are antsy to reopen the American economy -- and now one is openly complaining that the media focus on people who are dying from COVID-19 is hindering their plans.

In an interview with Politico, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) said that it's time for lawmakers to get together and have frank discussions about just how much death they're willing to tolerate in exchange for relieving the economic pain being felt throughout the country.

Trump’s web of darkness: White supremacy, Christian nationalism and the coronavirus

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Crisis is an opportunity. This is especially true for the "global right" and its racial authoritarians, along with other white neo-fascists, during the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump is the de facto leader of that movement.

This article first appeared in Salon.

They are using this crisis to engage in terrorism and other acts of political violence — along with other, deeper machinations — to advance their goal of undermining multiracial, pluralist democracy.

2020 Election

Bill Barr pushed Australia for dirt on Mueller investigation while his department was assisting in hostage negotiations: report

Published

53 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Attorney General William Barr pressed officials in Australia for information on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation at the same time members of his Justice Department were assisting the Australians with hostage negotiations with Tehran.

In the exclusive report from Erin Banco and Lachlan Cartwright, they reveal that the conversations took place back in September before House Democrats sent articles on impeachment to the GOP-controlled Senate related to Donald Trump quid pro quo dealings with Ukraine while searching for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

