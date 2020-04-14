Fox News host slobbers over Trump’s propaganda: ‘It was a beautiful press conference from the president’

Fox News host Pete Hegseth lavished praise on President Donald Trump’s Monday press conference that has been described as propaganda by other members of the media.

Anchor Stuart Varney began a Fox Business segment with Hegseth on Tuesday by excoriating the press for grilling the president about government failures in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was appalled, absolutely appalled at the rudeness of the media!” Varney exclaimed. “And I think you feel the same way.”

“Very much so,” Hegseth agreed. “The media showed themselves for the charlatans they are yesterday. They expose themselves every single day.”

“It was a beautiful press conference from the president,” the Fox & Friends host declared. “He held court, talked about how urgently he wants to reopen the economy and that plans are coming. He’s taking responsibility for that.”

Hegseth argued that the media “has been trying to drive a wedge between the president and his advisers since the very beginning.”

“The media cannot resist in their hatred for the president to try to find any ingredient they can and in this case, the doctors have his back as they have the entire time,” he insisted.

Watch the video below from Fox Business.