Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News hosts criticize ‘flawed’ study suggesting that Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine drug is ineffective for COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham attempted to discredit a large retrospective study, which found that more COVID-19 patients who took the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine died than those who only received standard care.

This article was originally published at Salon

Unlike “experiments,” where researchers typically study the differences between the experimental group and a control group, retrospective studies look at existing data to find trends. A retrospective study by researchers at the Columbia VA Health Care System in South Carolina, the University of South Carolina and the University of Virginia School of Medicine of 368 veterans in the Veterans Health Administration medical centers found that COVID-19 patients who took the drug died at a higher rate than those who did not.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 28% of veterans who received hydroxychloroquine and standard care and 22% of veterans who received a combination of hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin died compared to only 11% of patients who received standard care alone, according to the study, which was submitted to the New England Journal of Medicine but has yet to be peer-reviewed.

Though the study looked at actual patients treated in the VA health system, Hannity and Ingraham claimed that it was bogus because it was not a “rigorous experiment” (as noted by the Associated Press). The Fox News hosts, meanwhile, first touted the drug as they cited a tiny French study later discredited by its publisher after researchers omitted patients who died or were taken to an intensive care unit from their results. After repeatedly hyping the drug for weeks, Fox News hosts had largely gone silent on hydroxychloroquine until Wednesday.

“Notice the mob and media, you know, going with this VA study,” Hannity said Wednesday on his radio show. “It’s even in the write-ups of it by the AP — they’re acknowledging it’s flawed from the get-go and not a rigorous experiment.”

The Fox News host, who has repeatedly touted the drug, focused on that single study even though a panel convened by the National Institutes of Health issued guidelines this week warning doctors against using the drug as a treatment for COVID-19, especially in combination with azithromycin, which President Donald Trump has also urged.

Ingraham, who is not a doctor, went a step further, citing the same French researcher behind the earlier discredited study in an apparent attempt to debunk the latest findings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we use the phrase ‘scientific study’ in a headline or on TV, it’s meant to convey a sense of seriousness — of scientific rigor,” she said Wednesday on her show. “. . . The manner in which that data is organized, examined and then reported can determine a lot about whether a study is credible or not.”

Ingraham, who repeatedly touted the discredited French study, claimed that the VA study “shockingly irresponsible” and “perhaps even agenda-driven.”

The Fox News host, whose tweets promoting the drug ran afoul of Twitter’s misinformation policy, mockingly played clips of CNN hosts using the study to criticize Fox News and the president for promoting the unproven drug therapy as she claimed that they had “zero credibility.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, the jackals at Media Matters thought they had their prey trapped. And now, journalism is such a joke that even The Washington Post and tonight the New York Times reflexively joined the pig pile. It’s just pathetic,” she said. “Now, I’m not a doctor. I don’t play one on TV, but renowned French virologist Dr. Didier Raoult released his own study on hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin just a few weeks ago. It demonstrated 91% effectiveness in more than 1,000 patients with zero side effects. There was one outcome that was not good, but in the patients that recovered, there was zero side effects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ingraham touted the research of the doctor behind the earlier discredited study, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently removed guidelines for doctors using the drug, warning that “there are no drugs or other therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19.” Though there has been what Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the country, calls “anecdotal evidence” that the drug can be helpful, there have similarly been reports of patients suffering severe side effects and even death in certain situations.

Even Trump toned down his hype of the drug when asked about the study at a White House news briefing on Tuesday.

“I don’t know the report,” Trump said. “We’re looking at it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other cable news networks who did not rush to promote an unproven drug therapy noted that the new findings follow a “drumbeat of studies” showing similar results.

“We’re going to get large data studies, so we have to take all these studies with a grain of salt. This one was not peer-reviewed. It was not randomized. Nevertheless . . . the patients who in this study got hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin — that’s the Z-Pak, the antibiotic — did worse,” CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta said. “They had a 22 % death rate as compared to patients who didn’t get those medications, who had an 11.4% death rate. So it doesn’t look very promising, you know? This is another study among a drumbeat of studies now — again, all of them pretty small. We’re still waiting for the larger studies, but if you look at France, you look at Brazil, you look at Sweden, you’re hearing similar things.”

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow criticized Fox News for suddenly going quiet about a drug therapy which it had so frequently hyped.

“Beginning in middle of March, hydroxychloroquine was mentioned hundreds, and hundreds and hundreds of times on the Fox News channel — particularly by its primetime hosts and by the president, from the White House podium,” she said. “They just stopped bringing it up, and we don’t know why it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maddow said it was irresponsible to broadcast misinformation which could harm the public.

“If somebody is repeatedly misinforming the American public about important things having to do with this disease, don’t broadcast that,” she said. “Don’t listen to people who are lying to you about this disease. Don’t broadcast their comments. Certainly don’t keep doing it day after day, when they’ve proven themselves to be lying day after day. And honestly, it doesn’t matter who it is — show some responsibility, honestly.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Suze Orman explains how to survive the coronavirus economy – and it’s stunningly different than her usual advice

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

According to finance guru Suze Orman, there are some key practices to adhere to if one wants to stay financially sound as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the world economy. According to her, one area to start pinching pennies are your credit card bills.

“The biggest piece of advice that I’ve been giving to people is do not pay off your credit cards in full. You get a stimulus check, you get your unemployment check..pay the minimum payment due on your credit cards,” Orman told Ladders, adding that for the first time in her life, she's asking people not to use cash.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was taking the coronavirus seriously — but he just lost his mind

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

During the months when Donald Trump thought he could somehow defeat the novel coronavirus by lying, minimizing it and calling concerns about the coming pandemic a "hoax," most Fox News hosts were right there with him.  The one major exception, however, was popular prime time host Tucker Carlson. While Sean Hannity kept calling the coronavirus crisis a "hoax" and Laura Ingraham described people concerned about it as "panic pushers," Carlson actually criticized Trump and his Fox colleagues for "minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem," arguing that the virus was "a major event" that "will affect your life." The fact Trump made a reluctant pivot and began to admit that the coronavirus was a real threat — even though he's still trying to cover up the spread of the disease — is likely due to Carlson's pressure.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Treasury Department bars larger firms from small business loan program after uproar

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

US agencies tightened the rules on a popular emergency lending program for small businesses Thursday, and gave large chains two weeks to return funds following a public uproar.

Companies that inappropriately received funding under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) have until May 7 to return the funds to the US Small Business Administration, the Treasury Department said in the updated guidelines.

The policy follows outrage over news the lifeline meant for mom-and-pop businesses and their workers, that ran out of money in just two weeks, gave millions in loans to large chains, including some listed that are on the stock market.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image