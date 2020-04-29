Fox News isn’t just downplaying COVID-19 – they’re creating a whole new ‘alternative reality’: Daily Beast reporter

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Daily Beast reporter Sam Stein tore into Fox News, saying the network is guilty of spreading disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak.

Stein pointed to the network’s promotion of two controversial doctors who in a recent viral video pushed for the reopening of the economy based on questionable data they cited.

“They’ve been promoted on Fox News and a few right-wing outlets, but nowhere else, in part because their findings have been laughed at by physician organizations,” Stein said, adding that the promotion of these kinds of narratives ends up creating an “alternative reality that can be potentially damaging in which people will basically assume that coronavirus is not that lethal, that’s it’s not that infectious.”

Watch the full segment below: