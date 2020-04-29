Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News isn’t just downplaying COVID-19 – they’re creating a whole new ‘alternative reality’: Daily Beast reporter

Published

3 mins ago

on

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Daily Beast reporter Sam Stein tore into Fox News, saying the network is guilty of spreading disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak.

Stein pointed to the network’s promotion of two controversial doctors who in a recent viral video pushed for the reopening of the economy based on questionable data they cited.

“They’ve been promoted on Fox News and a few right-wing outlets, but nowhere else, in part because their findings have been laughed at by physician organizations,” Stein said, adding that the promotion of these kinds of narratives ends up creating an “alternative reality that can be potentially damaging in which people will basically assume that coronavirus is not that lethal, that’s it’s not that infectious.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Fox News isn’t just downplaying COVID-19 – they’re creating a whole new ‘alternative reality’: Daily Beast reporter

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Daily Beast reporter Sam Stein tore into Fox News, saying the network is guilty of spreading disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak.

Stein pointed to the network's promotion of two controversial doctors who in a recent viral video pushed for the reopening of the economy based on questionable data they cited.

"They've been promoted on Fox News and a few right-wing outlets, but nowhere else, in part because their findings have been laughed at by physician organizations," Stein said, adding that the promotion of these kinds of narratives ends up creating an "alternative reality that can be potentially damaging in which people will basically assume that coronavirus is not that lethal, that's it's not that infectious."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Spineless Mike Pence is pretty much the opposite of a manly Christian

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

I just checked. Turns out I’ve never focused on Mike Pence. That might be due to his being a non-entity. Like most people, I don’t care enough about the vice president to bother forming an opinion about him. Circumstances, however, have forced me to.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Pence visited Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Tuesday. He wasn’t wearing a mask.

Wearing a mask is, um, the smart thing to do in the thick of a pandemic that has, as of Tuesday, killed more Americans over a month and a half than all who died fighting in Vietnam over 19 years. It’s the smart thing to do in a health clinic whose patients are recovering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It’s the smart thing to do for the official second in line to the most powerful office in the land.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Anthony Fauci: Antiviral drug remdesivir shows ‘clear-cut’ positive effect in treating coronavirus

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

A major new study proves that the antiviral drug remdesivir is effective in saving people with serious cases of COVID-19, top US doctor Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

Fauci, speaking at the White House, said "the data shows remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery."

This proves "that a drug can block this virus," he said, comparing the discovery to the fight for AIDS therapies four decades ago.

Fauci said a smaller Chinese study released separately on Wednesday showing no benefits from remdesivir was "not an adequate study."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image