Fox News pushes to ‘abandon’ membership in World Health Organization as pandemic rages
A Fox News segment on Monday suggested that the United States should withdraw support for the World Health Organization as the coronavirus pandemic rages across the globe.
Fox News host Dana Perino spoke to former White House speechwriter Marc Thiessen about a Wall Street Journal op-ed that questioned whether the U.S. should be funding the World Health Organization.
Thiessen said that W.H.O. is “100% compromised” by China.
“Should the United States use a little big more muscle with the World Health Organization or should it abandon its support?” Perino wondered.
“Both of those things should be on the table,” Thiessen replied. “We’re going to look into China’s complicity in this pandemic… It was something that they lied about and any international organization — including the World Health Organization — that helped them in that should be punished.”
“And we should reconsider whether we should even be a part of it,” he added.
Neither Perino or Thiessen mentioned that President Donald Trump had a role in downplaying the pandemic.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Hospital threatens staff with termination if they speak out about COVID-19 conditions in leaked memo
A leaked memo from HCA Healthcare revealed that they aren't afraid of firing nurses, doctors or techs even in the era of a coronavirus outbreak.
Business Insider acquired a leaked memo from the largest hospital system in the country, HCA Healthcare, reminding employees that they aren't allowed to speak out on social media or talk to the media about anything. Jhonna Porter, a nurse in Los Angeles has already been suspended for "violating the social media policy in a post in a private Facebook group."
CNN
NYC comptroller speaks after mother dies of COVID-19: ‘Donald Trump has my mom’s blood on his hands’
New York City comptroller Scott Stringer on Monday blamed President Donald Trump after his mother died from coronavirus complications.
"She believed in government and she raised us to believe in government," Stringer told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "She's got a great story and I'm going to tell it for the rest of my life."
"I've got to tell you, Donald Trump has blood on his hands and he has my mom's blood on his hands," the NYC official added. "And he sent us that hospital [ship] that's right here in New York harbor and no one can get on that hospital, which is something that is just outrageous."
Commentary
Trump and ‘soulless’ McConnell use the coronavirus crisis to ram through wretched judges, dirty air and worse
About 99% of Americans have no idea who Judge Justin Walker is, and for that they can be totally forgiven. After all, most folks are a little busy these days, what with calling their state unemployment office 143 times trying to get through, or sick with worry about a parent or a grandparent in a nursing home or just trying to get the damn microphone to work on their fourth Zoom conference of the day.And this is exactly what President Donald Trump and his utterly soulless enforcer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are going for. But let me help you out here, since they won’t: Justin Wal... (more…)