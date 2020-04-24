Fox News reporter says Trump was ‘correct’ about UV light in the body
On Fox News Friday, reporter John Roberts defended President Donald Trump’s suggestion that using UV lights inside the body could be used to treat coronavirus.
“You know, the concept of some sort of way of getting ultraviolet light inside the body … the president was correct,” said Roberts. “In fact, earlier this week, a company out of Colorado announced that it is studying a new device that would embed LED lights that emit UV rays into the breathing tubes of ventilators, and that way you could actually attack the virus inside the trachea.”
“I’m told that this research is still in its early phase, it hasn’t yet been tried in patients, but it may be something to look at for the future,” added Roberts.
Watch below:
John Roberts says the President was correct on the idea of bringing light inside the body because a company in Colorado announced early this week that they’re studying led lights in the breathing tubes of ventilators pic.twitter.com/CfnuiLUB4a
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 24, 2020
COVID-19
Fox News reporter says Trump was ‘correct’ about UV light in the body
On Fox News Friday, reporter John Roberts defended President Donald Trump's suggestion that using UV lights inside the body could be used to treat coronavirus.
"You know, the concept of some sort of way of getting ultraviolet light inside the body ... the president was correct," said Roberts. "In fact, earlier this week, a company out of Colorado announced that it is studying a new device that would embed LED lights that emit UV rays into the breathing tubes of ventilators, and that way you could actually attack the virus inside the trachea."
"I'm told that this research is still in its early phase, it hasn't yet been tried in patients, but it may be something to look at for the future," added Roberts.
Breaking Banner
‘Trump is a laughing stock’ trends nationwide while the president cuts short coronavirus briefing
After widespread criticism of his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings, President Donald Trump did not take questions and cut the press conference short after only 20 minutes.
People were surprised by the short briefing, as previous press conference have lasted well beyond an hour.
The hashtag #TrumpIsALaughingStock trended on Twitter, here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/jackresists/status/1253807183332020230
https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1253814110850027527
https://twitter.com/realStaiti/status/1253809001176928270
https://twitter.com/HawaiiDelilah/status/1253807399481143296
Breaking Banner
‘Best one yet’: Internet reacts to Trump leaving press conference without taking questions
At Friday's White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump gave very brief remarks, turned it over to Vice President Mike Pence and FDA Commissioner Steve Hahn, and then left without taking any questions — in what some reports suggest might be a longer-term format change.
The unusually short nature of the press conference was not lost on commenters on social media. Some connected it to the president's remarks the previous day about using sunlight and household cleaners in the human body, and speculated whether Trump was avoiding follow-up on that controversy.