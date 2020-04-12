Fox News’ Sean Hannity blamed for dismissing danger of coronavirus with trending #BloodOnHisHandsHannity hashtag

Fox News host Sean Hannity was attacked Sunday on Twitter by many who believe he is to blame for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Hannity was named by Media Matters to be the chief source of coronavirus misinformation, prompting liberals to break out with the #BloodOnHisHandsHannity hashtag.

“Taken as a whole, his commentary falls into six discernible themes: peddling unproven treatments, comparing COVID-19 to other illnesses or focusing on other ways people can die, defending Trump’s response to the pandemic, blaming the media and journalists, downplaying supply shortages, and attacking local and congressional responses,” Media Matters said in a post.

They then used this collection of videos from Fox News hosts downplaying the seriousness of the disease.

Six different polls show how Fox’s coronavirus coverage endangered its viewers https://t.co/Dpj6GDXxuE pic.twitter.com/sytvCQqpCO — Media Matters (@mmfa) April 9, 2020

There is data about the race, age, and location of the people who have died from the virus, but it doesn’t allow for political leanings, and it’s unclear how many Fox News viewers are responsible for spreading the virus.

Fox has already gathered a group of attorneys because they’re anticipating lawsuits for their spread of misinformation.

Writer and general funnyman Andy Lessner was the one begging for people not to tweet the hashtag.

I’m blocked by @seanhannity and but please tell him Andy Lassner now calls him #BloodOnHisHandsHannity — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 12, 2020

You can see the tweets below:

Well I’m trying to look at the bright side of #BloodOnHisHandsHannity trending so high. There’s a lesson in it. It started with one tweet and then it grew EXPONENTIALLY. So if nothing else, today Sean learned the meaning of that word and will now understand how viruses spread. — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 12, 2020

Ted Koppel to Sean Hannity: "You have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts."#BloodOnHisHandsHannity — JRehling (@JRehling) April 12, 2020

Think about how pathetic Hannity is a journalist, as an America, and as a man. It was more important to him to say he was buddies with the President than it was to tell the truth and save the lives of thousands of his fellow citizens. This is his legacy #BloodOnHisHandsHannity — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) April 12, 2020

I can't wait to see the lawsuits against #BloodOnHisHandsHannity. pic.twitter.com/iJvkZYUy41 — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) April 12, 2020

The second line of his obituary: “It was more important to this “journalist” to say he was friends with the President than it was to save the lives of his fellow citizens.”#BloodOnHisHandsHannity — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) April 12, 2020

Failed TV producer @andylassner is being very unfair to Dr. Sean Hannity, without whose medical expertise I would not be able to make my most crucial life-or-death (OK, usually death) decisions! Please do NOT retweet the hashtag #BloodOnHisHandsHannity! — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) April 12, 2020

How are people like this not in jail #BloodOnHisHandsHannity pic.twitter.com/XVDel6sP36 — SteeLo (@_stee_lo_) April 12, 2020

I don't normally do the trending hashtag stuff but this one I absolutely will. Hannity is a despicable piece of shit. #BloodOnHisHandsHannity — KLynnB (@BringerOfRat) April 12, 2020

Your reminder: Sean Hannity said on the air only one month ago that the coronavirus is a “fraud” by the deep state to spread panic in the populace, manipulate the economy and suppress dissent.

People have died because they didn't take precautions. #BloodOnHisHandsHannity pic.twitter.com/7qlUnbTQ4T — Dean Gloster (@deangloster) April 12, 2020