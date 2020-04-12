Quantcast
Fox News’ Sean Hannity blamed for dismissing danger of coronavirus with trending #BloodOnHisHandsHannity hashtag

Fox News host Sean Hannity was attacked Sunday on Twitter by many who believe he is to blame for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Hannity was named by Media Matters to be the chief source of coronavirus misinformation, prompting liberals to break out with the #BloodOnHisHandsHannity hashtag.

“Taken as a whole, his commentary falls into six discernible themes: peddling unproven treatments, comparing COVID-19 to other illnesses or focusing on other ways people can die, defending Trump’s response to the pandemic, blaming the media and journalists, downplaying supply shortages, and attacking local and congressional responses,” Media Matters said in a post.

They then used this collection of videos from Fox News hosts downplaying the seriousness of the disease.

There is data about the race, age, and location of the people who have died from the virus, but it doesn’t allow for political leanings, and it’s unclear how many Fox News viewers are responsible for spreading the virus.

Fox has already gathered a group of attorneys because they’re anticipating lawsuits for their spread of misinformation.

Writer and general funnyman Andy Lessner was the one begging for people not to tweet the hashtag.

You can see the tweets below:

