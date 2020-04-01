Fox News’ Tucker Carlson suggests US can’t educate Chinese students at colleages because they’re ‘displacing us’

On Fox News Wednesday, Tucker Carlson went well beyond racial dog whistles when he questioned whether we should be allowing Chinese students in U.S. universities — and warned that the government of China is trying to “displace us.”

“We can start by ceasing the subsidizing the education of the children of Chinese elites,” said Carlson. “I know this is off-topic but I can’t resist. Our colleges and universities — almost every one of which is supported by taxpayers in the end — educate, at a net loss, the children of the people who are trying to displace us. Why are we doing that?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson’s guest, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), agreed.

“Yeah and we also allow those educational institutions to take money directly, almost, from the Chinese government,” said Hawley. “These Confucious Institutes, as they’re sometimes called, Tucker, that are on campuses all across the country, directly subsidized by Beijing. You might ask, why do American campuses allow these Chinese government outposts on their own campuses? And the reason is they get paid to, and it’s actually lucrative. So yes, we have got to stop this cozy dealing with Beijing on our campuses.”

Watch below: