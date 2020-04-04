#FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied trends as internet rails against the right: ‘Conspiracy of science denial for political purposes’
The American people – at least those who don’t watch Fox News – are learning the depths of the false and misleading information some Fox News hosts have been spewing. Now that #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied trends on Twitter they’re finding out even more.
On Friday “The Daily Show” posted this video of Fox News’ top stars and many other conservatives, like President Donald Trump and Rep. Devin Nunes, making astonishingly false claims.
Hannity. Rush. Dobbs. Ingraham. Pirro. Nunes. Tammy. Geraldo. Doocy. Hegseth. Schlapp. Siegel. Watters. Dr. Drew. Henry. Ainsley. Gaetz. Inhofe. Pence. Kudlow. Conway. Trump.
Today, we salute the Heroes of the Pandumbic. pic.twitter.com/35WLDgoHcf
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 3, 2020
Today, on social media, Americans are expressing anger and outrage about how Fox News has handled its solemn duty to properly and factually inform the American people, especially in the face of a deadly worldwide pandemic – a duty many feel it has not only ignored, but downright twisted into a politicization of the coronavirus to pursue an agenda of supporting President Trump.
And they’re also railing against conservative elected officials and pundits in general for the false claims they’ve made about coronavirus.
Fox News reportedly is “worried about legal action after misleading viewers about coronavirus.”
Take a look at what some are saying:
This wasn’t an honest difference of opinion. This was a conspiracy of science denial for political purposes. People are dying because of Fox News. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied https://t.co/cKxKOJxk5b
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 4, 2020
“Fox News Moguls Stockpile Attorneys Against Coronavirus Lawsuits” – Fox New hosts should -like Trump-also be investigated for possible MANSLAUGHTER. https://t.co/7wZSHy8l8m #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 4, 2020
Ladies & Gentlemen,@TheDailyShow shows us exactly how dangerous & inept Trump & his state run media, @FoxNews truly is. All we have to do is play their own words. #TrumpOwnsEveryDeath #FoxNewsLies #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied https://t.co/8Brm1IRWmD
— Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) April 4, 2020
Trump threw away the pandemic playbook. He ignored the intel briefings in January and February. He downplayed the threat. He kept holding rallies.
He said it was all under control. And Fox News parroted his every lie. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied pic.twitter.com/HU5uAVgzIQ
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) April 4, 2020
They should be sued by every person who has died from this virus.https://t.co/u8Nlzwz7Oh#FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 4, 2020
7,146 Americans have now died #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied#COVID19 #COVID2019 #coronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/dQioMcC6xn
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 4, 2020
Fox News’ coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic: medically inaccurate, malevolently racist, motivated by politics https://t.co/p228VNOrdC #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied
— Media Matters (@mmfa) April 4, 2020
I wrote on March 15 about a sudden shift in tone at Fox News. But it was already too late. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied https://t.co/VKy1qT2fLA
— Richard Hine (@richardhine) April 4, 2020
Yes. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied is 100% accurate. Also it is heart breaking how many families have been devastated by the divisions between family members created by the lies Fox propagated over the years. It is a cancer on the American way of life.
— Dave Smith🌊🌊 (@ctbballfan) April 4, 2020
He torched her ass…she was speechless. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied https://t.co/lwMXrzBiiH
— Isabella Valentine (@mekakinny) April 2, 2020
#FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied and the problem is deeper than just a few ignorant anchormen.
They only got scared once they realized that their viewers are the ones who are more likely to die. pic.twitter.com/hT9KhkolUO
— Sofia Clarck (@ClarckSofia) April 4, 2020
The conservative right in this country has, for decades, railed against science, knowledge, and expertise. It’s no surprise that they helped spread lies about COVID-19 as well. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied https://t.co/NrKH8ndFcB
— Kevin (@Rev_Beaker) April 4, 2020
It wasn’t just Trump.
Fox sent its viewers to die. #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied
— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) April 4, 2020
The horrible fact is that Fox News & Trump’s administration worked together to politicize the coronavirus — calling it a hoax and a democrat conspiracy — for an entire month while the rest of the world & reputable news outlets tried to warn us.#FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied https://t.co/e9WRNzML0V
— J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) April 4, 2020
Faux News MUST END!
The disregard this “network” has for facts is truly deplorable.
This should trend EVERYDAY! #FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied
— Tom D’Angora (@TomDangora) April 4, 2020
Breadlines form down the street from Mar-a-Lago as the Trump economy collapses: report
On Saturday, Bloomberg News highlighted how the collapse of the economy, spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. government's poor response, is leading to destitution in the backyard of one of President Donald Trump's most famous properties.
"Though it’s just a four-minute drive across the lagoon from Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club, and ten minutes from the Palm Beach outposts of Chanel and Louis Vuitton, Howley’s diner has become an emblem of America’s stark new economic reality," wrote Shawn Donnan and Reade Pickert. "With more than 10 million people across the nation suddenly unemployed, bread lines are forming in the shadows of privileged enclaves like this one in Florida."
Trump administration quietly guts COVID-19 paid leave provision that already excluded 75 percent of workers
The Trump administration has quietly issued new guidance that will exempt many small businesses from having to provide some workers with paid leave during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Labor issued a temporary rule Wednesday that effectively exempted businesses with fewer than 50 workers from being required to provide 12 weeks of paid leave for workers whose children are suddenly at home from school or child care under the coronavirus stimulus package signed by President Donald Trump.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Trump is deploying national guardsman to provide pandemic support without any health benefits: report
The National Guard are an essential part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and thousands of them have potentially been exposed to infected civilians, making it a particularly dangerous and important time to serve.
But according to The Daily Beast, the guard has been deployed in a way that prevents them from being eligible for the military's health care system.
"The approximately 20,000 guardsmen who have been called up to help states around the country deal with the spread of the coronavirus are federalized on what’s called Title 32 status, which puts them in command of their various state governors but with the federal government paying costs," wrote senior national security correspondent Spencer Ackerman. "But according to the National Guard’s advocates and the U.S. governors’ association, the guardsmen are activated on orders that last 30 days. That puts them one single day shy of the requirement allowing the military health insurance system known as TRICARE — think of it as Medicare For All In Uniform — to cover them."