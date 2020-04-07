France begins clinical trials of coronavirus blood plasma treatment
France is to begin clinical trials involving transfusions of blood plasma from coronavirus survivors into patients who have severe symptoms in a bid to treat the illness, the institutions involved said Saturday.
Drugmakers are racing to develop a vaccine and treatment for the pandemic, which has killed over 60,000 people since the coronavirus first emerged in China in December.
Plasma, the fluid in blood teeming with antibodies post-illness, has already proven effective in small studies to treat infectious diseases including Ebola and SARS.
The French trials are to start on Tuesday, according to a joint statement from the Paris hospital authority AP-HP, the national medical research institute INSERM, and the national blood service EFS.
“This clinical trial involves the transfusion of plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, containing antibodies against the virus, and who could transfer this immunity to a patient suffering from COVID-19,” it said.
“The plasma of the people who have recovered contains these antibodies that their organisms have developed. These antibodies could help patients in an acute stage of the disease to fight the virus.”
The trials will involve 60 patients in Paris hospitals, half of whom will receive the plasma from the persons who have recovered.
It said the first results could be known two to three weeks after the trials.
The US Food and Drug Administration has already authorized physicians to experiment with the strategy to fight the coronavirus. Tests are also being done in China.
(AFP)
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed some disturbing truths about capitalism
The desperate policies of panic-driven governments involve throwing huge amounts of money at the economies collapsed in response to the coronavirus threat. Monetary authorities create money and lend it at extremely low interest rates to the major corporations and especially big banks "to get them through the crisis." Government treasuries borrow vast sums to get the collapsed economy back into what they imagine is "the normal, pre-virus economy." Capitalism's leaders are rushing into policy failures because of their ideological blinders.
?The problem of policies aimed to return the economy to what it was before the virus hit is this: Global capitalism, by 2019, was itself a major cause of the collapse in 2020. Capitalism's scars from the crashes of 2000 and 2008-2009 had not healed. Years of low interest rates had enabled corporations and governments to "solve" all their problems by borrowing limitlessly at almost zero interest rate cost. All the new money pumped into economies by central banks had indeed caused the feared inflation, but chiefly in stock markets whose prices consequently spiraled dangerously far away from underlying economic values and realities. Inequalities of income and wealth reached historic highs.
Submerged by debt: Emerging economies at risk from virus
The COVID-19 pandemic has piled pressure on the finances of many emerging countries, leading to calls for some debt payments to be postponed or cancelled altogether.
Last month, Lebanon declared a default on debt payments, and this week Argentina said it would delay payment of almost $10 billion in debt.
Many emerging economies were already in dire straits before anybody had heard of COVID-19.
"Even before the new coronavirus arrived, we were seeing public debt close to historic highs in almost all emerging regions," noted Julien Marcilly, chief economist at the French credit-insurance group Coface.
Trump economic adviser says US should ‘bet on President Trump’s intuition’ over science
Trump’s economic adviser, Peter Navarro, has been doing the media rounds to discuss the merits of science and medicine because there are very few scientists and medical experts willing to toe the Trump administration’s anti-science line when it comes to their novel coronavirus response. Navarro is the perfect mouthpiece for this administration in a time of crisis because he’s the kind of snake oil salesman that other snake oil salesmen try to avoid. As always, Fox News is a safe space for such bamboozlement.