France reaches ‘painful’ landmark of 20,000 virus dead
France on Monday announced it had become the fourth country worldwide to register over 20,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, after recording 547 new fatalities in the epidemic.
“Tonight, our country has passed a barrier that is symbolic and particularly painful,” top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.
He announced that the country’s total death toll was 20,265, while welcoming new falls in the numbers in hospital and intensive care.
Salomon noted that the coronavirus death toll was now was well above the 14,000 people who died in France’s worst recent flu epidemic and even topped the 19,000 killed by the 2003 heatwave.
France is the fourth country to record more than 20,000 deaths, following the United States — by far the worst affected worldwide — Italy and Spain.
Its death toll includes 12,513 people who died in hospital and 7,752 people who lost their lives in old people’s homes and other nursing homes.
But Salomon also welcomed data indicating that a person with COVID-19 in France was now infecting on average fewer than one other person, as opposed to three before the country went into lockdown more than a month ago.
“This is how we will manage to put the brakes on the epidemic,” he said.
The number of people in intensive care infected with COVID-19 fell for the 12th day in a row, by 61 patients to 5,863.
“The fall… is being confirmed but it remains very slight,” said Salomon.
Meanwhile the number of patients in hospital fell by 26 — the sixth successive daily decrease — to 30,584.
– ‘Collective immunity low’ –
France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic. But President Emmanuel Macron announced last week that the lockdown could begin to be eased from May 11.
Schools could gradually reopen then but cafes, cinemas and cultural venues would remain closed, and there could be no summer festivals until mid-July at the earliest.
Unlike some European countries, France has been giving daily tolls of deaths in nursing homes.
In one old people’s home in Mars-la-Tour in the northeastern Moselle region, 22 of 51 residents out died from COVID-19 over the last two weeks, its director said.
In a press conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned it would take a long time to defeat the epidemic, emphasising the initial easing would only be partial.
“Our life from May 11 will not be like our life before, not immediately, and probably not for a long time,” he said.
Salomon said data indicated less than 10 percent of the population in France had been infected with the virus, noting this meant there was going to be no herd immunity in the country on May 11.
“The levels of immunity are probably higher in the areas that have been worst affected,” he said.
“The collective immunity in France is low, as many other countries are indicating as well.”
France has 114,657 confirmed cases, but officials say the real figure is much higher due to a lack of testing.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
More than a dozen US officials working at WHO warned Trump of COVID-19’s deadly potential: report
One of President Donald Trump’s talking points in defense of his response to the coronavirus pandemic is that no one could have seen such a crisis coming. But in fact, many within his administration, including from top economic adviser Peter Navarro and intelligence officials, were sounding the alarm and warning that a major storm was brewing. Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the deadly potential of COVID-19 in a foreboding Jan. 27 op-ed for USA today.
Breaking Banner
Trump desperately wants us to think we must choose between lives and the economy
Donald Trump and his allies desperately want people to believe there's a conflict between saving lives and saving the economy. In Trump's daily propaganda dump disguised as a "coronavirus briefing," the runner-up in the 2016 popular vote spends much of his time fantasizing about how he will soon "reopen" the economy and hinting that governors have overreached by instituting mandatory lockdowns to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Republican politicians are assisting Trump is promoting this vapid dichotomy, demanding congressional investigations into the shutdowns and claiming that letting people die is a reasonable price to pay for (supposedly) rescuing the economy.
COVID-19
Pennsylvania protesters decry shelter in place orders as state hits 1,200 COVID-19 deaths
Hundreds of people including lawmakers gathered in the US state of Pennsylvania Monday to protest measures that are urging most of the nation to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The "Patriots Rally" demonstration in state capital Harrisburg follows similar protests -- cheered on by President Donald Trump -- elsewhere in the United States, including in Michigan, California and Ohio.
Protestors say government regulations intended to halt the spread of COVID-19 -- a highly contagious virus that's killed more than 40,000 people stateside, having ravaged several countries in the European Union -- limits individual freedoms and harms the economy.