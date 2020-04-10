France reports 987 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, total toll tops 13,000
France on Friday reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row.
The new deaths – including 554 in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes – brought the total toll in France to 13,197 since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.
A child aged under 10 infected with COVID-19 died, but Salomon said that the causes of the death were “multiple”. In better news, Salomon said there were now 62 fewer people in intensive care, continuing a trend first seen on Thursday.
Alex Jones gets warning from FDA for pushing phony coronavirus cures online
Infowars founder Alex Jones has received an official warning from the Food and Drug Administration for peddling phony coronavirus cures online.In a formal letter to the alt-right television personality on Thursday, the agency ordered Jones to stop telling viewers of his widely watched broadcasts that they can stave off coronavirus with the colloidal silver products sold on his website.They include “Superblue Silver Immune Gargle,” “SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste,” “SuperSilver Wound Dressing Gel” and “Superblue Fluoride Free Toothpaste,” all of which the FDA referred to as “unapproved new dr... (more…)
Trump’s last-ditch 2020 strategy is based on a perverse fantasy — and it’s scary as hell
Thursday night, the access journalism team at the Washington Post published a piece declaring that Donald Trump intends to "reopen much of the U.S." in May.
This article was originally published at Salon
"The Trump administration is pushing to reopen much of the country next month," Matt Zapotosky, Josh Dawsey, Jose A. Del Real and William Wan report, noting that Trump, behind "closed doors," has "sought a strategy for resuming business activity by May 1."
Critics decry ‘massive step in wrong direction’ as big banks move to buy up fracking industry assets with coronavirus bailout funds
"Taxpayers shouldn't be required to backstop oil and gas companies that were already in trouble prior to the pandemic."
Climate advocates are slamming banking interests after a report Thursday revealed that JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Citigroup are planning to take over distressed oil and gas companies assets in the wake of an industry collapse, likely by using new access to federal bailout money included in the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress.