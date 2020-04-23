From Netflix to sex toys: The businesses benefiting from the Covid-19 pandemic
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on dozens of industries with fears of a global economic recession to rival the Great Depression. But for a few companies, business is booming as the pandemic triggers a surge in demand for their products.
In supermarkets, shelves have been emptied of goods such as rice, pasta and bread as people in lockdown stock up on staples. The panic-buying of toilet paper has been reported the world over and Procter & Gamble, one of the world’s largest toilet paper manufacturers, has reported a 10 percent surge in US sales this year.
People being forced to stay indoors has also increased demand for home entertainment and Netflix has been one of the biggest beneficiaries.
Some 15.8 million people signed up to the streaming service in the first quarter of this year, more than double the company’s own projections.
Others have sought alternative ways to keep themselves occupied at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cannabis sales soared by more than 50 percent in March in several US states where the drug is legal, according to figures from Flowhub.
Adult toy makers from countries including Denmark, Colombia and New Zealand have said sales are booming.
“The last week has been crazy. We have increased the sale by approximately 100% in all Scandinavian countries. So I think it’s because now we are used to the new normal and now we need to have a bit more fun actually in our lives,’ Mathilde Mackowski, co-owner of Danish company Sinful, told Reuters.
Few businesses, though, can match the performance of online retail giant Amazon.
The company has seen ‘unprecedented demand’, according to analysts, as people across the world under lockdown measures turn to online shopping.
Amazon’s market value surged to a record high of $1.2 trillion in recent weeks, increasing the wealth of owner and the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, by around $24 billion this year, according to Bloomberg.
COVID-19
Hajj cancellation wouldn’t be the first – plague, war and politics disrupted pilgrimages long before coronavirus
Saudi Arabia has urged Muslims to delay their plans for the hajj, amid speculation that the obligatory pilgrimage may be canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
Earlier this year, Saudi authorities halted travel to holy sites as part of the umrah, the “lesser pilgrimage” that takes place throughout the year.
Canceling the hajj, however, would mean a massive economic hit for the country and many businesses globally, such as the hajj travel industry. Millions of Muslims visit the Saudi kingdom each year, and the pilgrimage has not been canceled since the founding of the Saudi Kingdom in 1932.
COVID-19
Why farmers are dumping milk down the drain and letting produce rot in fields
Many Americans may be surprised and confused to see farmers dumping milk down the drain or letting vegetables rot in their fields.
Why would they be destroying food at a time when grocery stores and food pantries struggle to keep pace with surging demand during the coronavirus pandemic?
COVID-19
WHO warns malaria deaths could double during virus pandemic
The new coronavirus pandemic could severely disrupt access to anti-malaria nets and drugs in sub-Saharan Africa, the World Health Organization said Thursday, warning that malaria deaths risked doubling if efforts are not urgently scaled up.
The UN health agency called on countries in sub-Saharan Africa, where nearly 95 percent of all the world's malaria cases and deaths occur, to rapidly distribute malaria prevention and treatment tools now, before they become too overwhelmed with novel coronavirus cases.
"Severe disruptions to insecticide-treated net campaigns and access to antimalarial medicines could lead to a doubling in the number of malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa this year compared to 2018," the WHO warned, citing new modelling analysis.