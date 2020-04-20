Gas selling for under $1 per gallon in 13 states as national prices plummet during coronavirus quarantines
Gas is selling at drastically reduced prices in the United States as people continue to quarantine themselves indoors due to coronavirus.In a whopping 13 states, gas could be found for less than $1 per gallon as of late last week, according to data released by the travel and navigation app GasBuddy.The states on that list include New York, Michigan, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Ohio, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Virginia, Wisconsin, Kansas and Kentucky.The United States as a whole has experienced a precipitous decline in gas prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the national average dipping…
How did insects get their colours? Crystal-covered beetle discovery sheds light
Maria McNamara, University College Cork and Luke McDonald, University College Cork
We simulated how a modern dust bowl would impact global food supplies and the result is devastating
When the southern Great Plains of the US were blighted with a series of droughts in the 1930s, it had an unparalled impact on the whole country. Combined with decades of ill-advised farming policy, the result was the Dust Bowl. Massive dust storms began in 1931 and devastated the country’s major cereal producing areas. US wheat and maize production crashed by 32% in 1933 and continued to fall for the rest of the decade as more droughts hit.
Giant leap for corporations? The Trump administration wants to mine resources in space, but is it legal?
As the world tries to cope with the challenges of 2020, discussions around the use of mined resources from outer space continue to ratchet up.
On April 6, the US White House released an executive order that Americans
should have the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery, and use of resources in outer space, consistent with applicable law.
It also requires the US secretary of state to negotiate bilateral and multilateral arrangements with foreign states regarding future “public and private recovery and use of space resources”.