Gavin Newsom admonishes weekend crowds who flocked to beaches
Los Angeles (AFP) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday admonished Californians who flocked to beaches at the weekend, warning that their behavior could reverse progress made in combating the coronavirus pandemic.”We can’t see images like we saw, particularly on Saturday, in Newport Beach and elsewhere,” Newsom said, referring to photos showing thousands of people packing several beaches in southern California amid a heatwave.”The virus doesn’t take the weekend off because it’s a beautiful sunny day around our coasts,” he added.The images from Newport Beach and neighboring Huntington Beach have pr…
Nearly 25% of New York City has contracted coronavirus
NEW YORK — Expanded testing suggests that nearly 1 in 4 New York City residents has contracted coronavirus since the pandemic tore into the city last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.Some 24.7% of people tested at random in the five boroughs had coronavirus antibodies, meaning they have had the deadly disease and recovered. That’s up from 21% in a previous round of testing last week.The figures mean about 2 million New York City residents have had the virus.Cuomo vowed to roll out more antibody testing to 1,000 NYPD officers, along with a similar number of transit workers and firefighters ... (more…)
Here’s how Mitch McConnell could kill off the Republican Party — for good
It’s been a generation since the right-wing activist Grover Norquist said his movement’s goal wasn’t to eliminate government, but merely to “shrink it down to the size where we can drown it in a bathtub.” Since then, the failure of a downsized and disinterested government to respond to crises like Hurricane Katrina seemed to have proved the empty fallacy of those words. And today, you’d think the federal government’s botched-in-every-way response to the coronavirus would be the exclamation point. Instead, we find Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, his clothes soaking wet, and his thumbpri... (more…)
‘Unhinged grifters’: Internet reacts to Diamond and Silk being booted off Fox News
On Monday, right-wing vloggers Diamond and Silk were reportedly ousted as Fox News contributors after promoting a series of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.
Commenters on social media had a number of reactions — including to ask why the president of the United States was not being held to the same standard — or, for that matter, higher-ranking TV personalities at Fox.
Fox News has reportedly canned controversial personalities Diamond & Silk aka Rock & Burlap. I never rejoice in anyone’s termination, however these Trump-loving siblings have been pushing some dangerous #coronavirus conspiracy theories. https://t.co/yItD2oPftD #DiamondandSilk