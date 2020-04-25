Quantcast
George Conway: Stopping Trump going to pressers might make him ‘less psychologically stable’

2 mins ago

On Saturday, conservative lawyer and Trump critic George Conway expressed skepticism about the White House’s plan to scale back coronavirus press briefings, and reduce President Donald Trump’s presence in them.

Such a move, he said, would not change the fact that the president is incompetent. And it could even cause him to spiral even further out of control.

Conway also retweeted commentary from fellow Never-Trump conservative David Frum, who argued that the Trump briefings were only inflaming his pathological narcissism and causing even more unhinged behavior.

