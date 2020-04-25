George Conway: Stopping Trump going to pressers might make him ‘less psychologically stable’
On Saturday, conservative lawyer and Trump critic George Conway expressed skepticism about the White House’s plan to scale back coronavirus press briefings, and reduce President Donald Trump’s presence in them.
Such a move, he said, would not change the fact that the president is incompetent. And it could even cause him to spiral even further out of control.
Keeping @realDonaldTrump from doing briefings or riffing during them won’t make him any smarter or more competent.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2020
And it actually may make him *less* psychologically stable.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2020
Conway also retweeted commentary from fellow Never-Trump conservative David Frum, who argued that the Trump briefings were only inflaming his pathological narcissism and causing even more unhinged behavior.
This is the correct explanation of the rise and fall of the briefings. https://t.co/p6w1kza4se
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2020