Georgia GOP primary turns nasty after mailer calls female candidate a ‘bimbo’ who ‘has lost her looks’

A Republican primary in Georgia has turned nasty after an anonymous mailer sent out to homes in the state’s 7th congressional district lobbed sexist attacks against state Sen. Renee Unterman, a candidate to replace retiring Rep. Rob Woodall (R-GA).
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the mailer featured a headline that asked, “Why the Bimbo?” and went on to say that Unterman “has lost her looks, despite expensive plastic surgery and Botox injections, proving once again, you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.”
The mailer also called Unterman “stupid, dishonest, evasive, inept and ethically conflicted.”
The Journal-Constitution writes that “the source of the attack is almost certainly Republican,” as “a Democratic attack would have led on Unterman’s successful sponsorship of House Bill 481, last year’s measure to ban nearly all abortions in Georgia.”
On her campaign’s Facebook page, Unterman lashed out at whoever sent the mailer, which she described as “unsourced and unfounded cowardice.”
“As I’ve stood strong for conservative values, I’ve seen how liberals and weak-kneed Republicans alike will do anything they can to stop me,” she wrote. “Well, this is nothing new and I’m not scared!”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.