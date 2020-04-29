‘Georgia is in play’: Republican senator terrified his party is on track to lose key state
On Wednesday, CNN reported that Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) told GOP activists with “Women For Trump” in a conference call that he was worried his state is competitive, and his party is blowing it.
“Here’s the reality: The state of Georgia is in play,” he said. “The Democrats have made it that way.”
“We have had our wake-up call in Georgia,” Perdue said, adding that he needs to win “twice the number of votes” as in 2014 because the electorate has so many new Democrats. “The demographic moves against us. But we can still win this if we get out and make sure that all of our voters vote. That’s what this comes down to.”
Perdue’s concerns come as the GOP is also wringing its hands about the Senate special election for the other seat. Sen. Kelly Loeffler has faced an enormous scandal over her stock trades amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has given an opening to Rep. Doug Collins, who is challenging her. Different factions of the GOP are picking different sides, with Trump-aligned PACs supporting Collins and Senate GOP PACs supporting Loeffler. The GOP fears the fighting could boost the leading Democratic candidate, Rev. Raphael Warnock.
