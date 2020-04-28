Georgia men guzzle disinfectants in misguided attempts to stop coronavirus
ATLANTA — Two people in Georgia drank liquid cleaning products over the weekend in misguided attempts to ward off COVID-19, according to the Georgia Poison Center. Both men had histories of psychiatric problems and are expected to recover.The poison center’s director, Gaylord Lopez, said he did not know if the men guzzled the chemicals because they heard about President Donald Trump’s statements during a Thursday White House briefing, when the president wondered aloud if coronavirus could be treated by injecting a disinfectant into the human body. Since the pandemic began, at least two other G…
Commentary
To the 46 percent who approve Trump: What are you thinking?
After President Trump set off a wave of calls to emergency poison lines on Thursday by suggesting that people could protect themselves against Covid-19 by drinking disinfectant, something in me snapped.I have a question for the 46 percent of Americans who approveof his job performance: Do you think maybe your standards are a bit too low?Our president’s ramblings on Thursday were the stuff you hear from a slobbering drunk at the dark end of the bar. It was beyond painful to watch his earth-based health advisors stare at their shoes in horror, as he went on and on, deeper into the abyss.After th... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Indignant Trump demands an apology from reporter for misstating testing numbers
President Donald Trump berated a reporter and demanded an apology after the correspondent misstated statistics on coronavirus testing.
A correspondent with Yahoo News claimed South Korea had performed five times more testing per capita than the United States, which Trump disputed, and then Dr. Deborah Birx corrected the reporter after answering his question.
"To our Yahoo gentleman, I just want to make it clear that South Korea's testing was 11 per 100,000, and we're at 17 per 100,000," Birx said.
Trump then asked the reporter, Hunter Walker, if he was going to apologize for the error.
Breaking Banner
In Trump meeting, Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to say why he ‘waited until April’ to shut down state
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Tuesday ignored a question about why he waited until April to issue stay-at-home orders for the state of Florida.
The governor was asked about his response to the novel coronavirus at a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.
According to a pool report, DeSantis declined to answer the question.
"That was all spin," DeSantis said of the criticism. "You look at some of the most draconian orders that have been issued in some of these states and compare Florida in terms of our hospitalizations per 100,000, in terms of our fatalities per 100,000."