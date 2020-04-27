Georgia’s GOP governor loses his temper as reporters challenge his push to reopen businesses
On Monday, while hosting a press conference to discuss his policy on the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) lost his temper as reporters hit him with tough questions on why he was trying to reopen the state so quickly.
First time I can remember @GovKemp getting hostile towards a reporter question. The question was about the President and others criticizing the plan to reopen early. The Governor is steadfast that Georgia is in position to move forward.
"I trust Georgians." pic.twitter.com/5vV6uObFaT
— Wright Gazaway (@wgazawayWTOC) April 27, 2020
This may be the first time I've seen Governor Brian Kemp lose his cool during his #COVID19 updates. https://t.co/E4uEnkzrrg
— Jeff Cox (@JeffCoxWGXA) April 27, 2020
Georgia Governor @BrianKempGA has testy exchange with @NBCNews reporter.
Reporter: For those who same the move came too prematurely – what data did you use?
Kemp: I know it's hard for NBC News to understand this. All the data is on the public health website.@CBS46 pic.twitter.com/qRWficEoAQ
— shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) April 27, 2020
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp just slammed @NBCNews after correspondent @ReporterBlayne asked about the White House and President Trump’s response criticizing Georgia for reopening too soon pic.twitter.com/wqGbE2Nfyj
— Archith Seshadri (@ArchithNEWS) April 27, 2020
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asked about Trump’s criticism of him, attacks the media. Reality is the state has not met the WH guidelines for reopening and the President said it was too soon. “We didn’t meet the full gated criteria” said the state health commissioner
— Dan Goldberg (@DanCGoldberg) April 27, 2020