Quantcast
Connect with us

Georgia’s reopening is risky — but it will be repeated across the country: Columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) has come under heavy fire for his decision to let several high-risk businesses like bowling alleys and hairdressers reopen despite the ongoing pandemic.

But on Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Helaine Olen warned that what is playing out in Georgia will happen inevitably across the country.

“Yes, people — by large majorities — tell pollsters they support the continued strict social distancing that has shut down huge swaths of the economy and tossed tens of millions of people into sudden unemployment,” wrote Olen. “But the same polls often find limited patience for prolonging the restrictions. In one recent poll released last week by the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 1 in 6 said they had no more than a month of strict social distancing left in them. The largest share (37 percent) said three months from the day they were questioned was the limit. The shutdowns are increasingly difficult — economically, emotionally and logistically.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s easy to scold, but we are also social animals: People are people. Combine our abrupt isolation with sudden economic fears and life-or-death health worries, and you’ve got a petri dish of misery,” wrote Olen. “Parents are struggling with both child care and ludicrously inadequate online classes. Work-life balance, for those lucky enough to be able to work at home, is all but defunct. Internet network provider NordVPN says Americans lucky enough to still have jobs and ones that likely permit them to work at home, are putting in three more hours a day. (I don’t doubt it. I wrote this sentence at 11:44 p.m.) People are desperate to blow off steam.”

“It seems almost certain that pressure to reopen will grow,” continued Olen. “But it’s likely that the perfect world, the one where we can reopen with full confidence that we will all be safe, will not exist — at least not within the time frame that we need. Thanks to President Trump, we are leagues behind on where we need to be to responsibly begin the process. We still lack anything resembling an adequate number of diagnostic tests or protective masks. Individual state efforts cannot fully compensate for a failed federal response.”

“We will almost certainly know within a few weeks whether Georgia was simply a New York City waiting to happen — or if by luck of geography, lack of density or simple timing, it is leading the way to get back to normal life.,” concluded Olen. “But make no mistake: Soon we will all need to take Georgia’s potentially fatal gamble.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Almost 60,000 dead Americans is not the ‘great success’ Trump claims it is: columnist

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, Paul Waldman contends that while the Trump campaign would like to forget that the coronavirus outbreak happened, they'll nevertheless try to spin it to their advantage.

Waldman points to a recent appearance on Fox News by Jared Kushner, where he claimed that the U.S. is now on "the other side" in its fight against the pandemic.

"I think that we’ve achieved all the different milestones that are needed. So the federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story, and I think that’s really what needs to be told," Kushner said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s why Sean Hannity will never actually make good on his threat to sue The New York Times

Published

52 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Fox News host Sean Hannity has threatened to sue New York Times columnists Ben Smith, Kara Swisher, and Gina Bellafante, all of whom have been sharply critical of his efforts to downplay and misrepresent the coronavirus pandemic to viewers.

But on Wednesday, writing for Law & Crime, Elura Nanos said that the odds he would actually follow through with such a lawsuit are nearly nonexistent — and that if he did, it would be certain to fail.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It’s gonna leave’: Trump answers question how COVID-19 will disappear without a vaccine by saying it just will

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

During a press conference Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked why he thinks that the coronavirus will disappear without a vaccine. His answer left many confused.

"It's gonna go. It's gonna leave. It's gonna be gone," he said.

"Why do you think without a vaccine, the virus would be gone?" asked the reporter.

"It'll be eradicated," he said, refusing to answer how that would happen.

Trump, who doesn't generally believe in science, has largely deferred to the doctors on the coronavirus task force, but in some cases, he's invented his own conclusions.

Last week, Trump speculated that since disinfectants kill the virus so well that the team looks into injecting such disinfectants into people's bodies. In the days since, there has been a spike in poisonings.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image