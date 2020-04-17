Gilead shares surge on promising COVID-19 drug report
Shares of US drugmaker Gilead Sciences rocketed higher Friday following a report recounting a promising performance for an antiviral medication being tested to treat the coronavirus.
The report in Stat News described a video discussion in which the head of clinical trials at the University of Chicago Medical School said almost all of the patients in a research group had been discharged after being treated with Gilead’s remdesivir.
The group of 125 patients, most with severe COVID-19 symptoms, suffered just two fatalities, Stat reported.
Gilead told the health news website that it would comment when more data is available.
The California-based company’s shares jumped 8.0 percent to $82.65 in late-morning trading after earlier surging as much as 12 percent.
On April 10, Gilead commented only cautiously following a positive writeup of another remdesivir study in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Researchers in the New England Journal study analyzed data from 53 patients, 25 of whom were discharged and seven of whom died.
Limitations in the study included “the small size of the cohort, the relatively short duration of follow-up… and the lack of a randomized control group,” the article said.
Still, the data “suggest that remdesivir may have clinical benefit in patients with severe COVID-19,” the article said.
Following the New England Journal piece, Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O’Day said seven clinical trials have been launched on the drug and the company expects to have preliminary data for patients with severe symptoms by late April.
“We are working with intense speed to determine whether remdesivir could be an option and we are committed to sharing information when it becomes available to us,” O’Day said.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
This chart speaks volumes about the Trump pandemic — and the Trump depression
The jobs market carnage is shown in sharp focus in the graphic below from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center in Washington.
In just four weeks we have seen 22 million jobs disappear. That's a huge number, the equivalent of the combined workforces of Georgia, Illinois, Maryland and Pennsylvania. A Federal Reserve study suggests we will reach a 32% unemployment, far worse than in the depths of the 1930s Great Depression, when the rate was just shy of 25%.
Job losses during the 1990, 2001 and 2008 recessions rose slowly and steadily. Each took more than six months to reach their peaks, giving people warnings and time to adjust as best they could.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s new ‘liberate’ meltdown appears to have been provoked by a Fox News segment
A series of tweets fired off by President Trump this morning has some of his critics alarmed, considering how they bolster growing protest movements targeting Democratic governors for enacting lockdown orders to battle the coronavirus epidemic.
One of the states targeted in Trump's tweets was Minnesota. According to Media Matters' Matthew Gertz, that particular attack seems to have been inspired by a recent Fox News segment.
COVID-19
The View’s Meghan McCain goes off on Ivanka Trump for breaking her own coronavirus rules
"The View's" Meghan McCain on Friday had some unkind words for first daughter Ivanka Trump, who infamously broke the Trump administration's recommendations on interstate travel by going to New Jersey to celebrate Passover.
While the women of the show discussed whether it was appropriate to "pandemic shame" people who aren't obeying social distancing protocols, McCain brought up Ivanka as an example of someone who deserves shaming.
"Ivanka Trump went on her Instagram and... said people needed to stay at home if they can," she explained. "She then proceeded to go to her second home in New Jersey, breaking her own rules and breaking the rules that were set in place."